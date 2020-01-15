Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovaks trust police and justice system the least in the EU

Distrust in the Slovak police is the highest in the Union.

Slovakia's police force has scored poorly in the Eurobarometer survey from December 2019. The Slovak police are the least trusted in the EUSlovakia's police force has scored poorly in the Eurobarometer survey from December 2019. The Slovak police are the least trusted in the EU(Source: TASR)

The level of trust in the legal system, police and armed forces in Slovakia is the lowest it has been since the country entered the EU.

Related articleEurobarometer: Trust in police has increased since spring 2018 Read more 

The December 2019 published Eurobarometer survey, requested by the European Commission (EC), shows up to 72 percent of Slovak citizens do not trust the country’s legal system. Out of all EU member states, Slovakia recorded the second worst figure after Croatia, where 76 percent have no trust in the justice system.

“It is the worst outcome since 2004 when these surveys began to be carried out in Slovakia,” Transparency International Slovakia (TIS) pointed out on Facebook.

The figure of distrust in the legal system in Slovakia increased by 10 percent compared to the Eurobarometer data from spring 2019. Europeans’ distrust in the justice system currently stands at 45 percent on average.

Slovak police the most distrusted

Furthermore, the police force in Slovakia is the least trusted police force in the whole EU. Up to 55 percent of Slovaks do not trust the police.

“The bad results seem to be the aftermath of published communication between some judges, police officers, and prosecutors with Marian Kočner,” TIS added. Kočner stands accused in several cases, including the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée.

Slovakia is, in addition, the only EU country where mistrust in the police prevails over trust. At the same time, Slovak citizens have the least amount of trust in their army when compared to the rest of the European Union, the figure reaching 44 percent.

The data for the Eurobarometer was collected from November 15 to 26, 2019 by Kantar Slovakia. A total of 1,007 respondents were surveyed.

15. Jan 2020 at 21:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Tóth implicates Kočner and others

The former journalist-turned-spy Peter Tóth, who surveilled journalists for Kočner, testified on the third day.

Witness Peter Tóth was heard for eight hours on January 15, 2019, at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, western Slovakia.

From star journalist to Kočner's friend: Who is Peter Tóth?

The man who followed journalists for Kočner is a key witness in the Kuciak murder trial.

Peter Toth as a witness in court on January 15, 2020.

Internationally recognised IT expert first fired from university. Now she has been accepted back

More than 2,500 students, employees and graduates signed a petition against the decision.

Mária Bieliková

Key witness linked Kočner to the murder

The key witness of the prosecution testified for over four hours on the second day of the trial.

Zoltán Andruskó is escorted to the courtroom.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College