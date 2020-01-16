Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Are the records of Slovak car industry getting a bitter undertone?

Automotive industry calls for measures to keep it internationally competitive.

Groupe PSA Slovakia plant in Trnava.Groupe PSA Slovakia plant in Trnava.(Source: SME)

“The roof should be repaired in good weather, not during bad and we see that it is getting cloudy,” said Alexander Matušek, president of the Slovak Automotive Industry Association (ZAP), when introducing the results of the strongest pillar of the country’s economy for 2019. While four carmakers in Slovakia again beat the country’s record in car production, representatives of the automotive industry warned against the loss of its competitiveness.

Related articleSlovakia is not just a car assembly hall anymore Read more 

In 2019, more than 1.1 million vehicles rolled off the production lines, beating the country’s record by about 7,000 vehicles. Thus, the country has remained at the top of the world ranking in the number of cars produced per 1,000 inhabitants. In 2019, it kept its primacy by 202 vehicles. Next year ZAP estimates that 1.15 million vehicles will be produced in Slovakia.

Not everyone revealed the numbers

Out of four carmakers active in Slovakia, only two revealed their car production of the previous year. Both exceeded their records so far.

The Trnava-based Groupe PSA Slovakia manufactured 371,152 vehicles last year, an increase of 5.4 percent y/y. Kia Motors Slovakia near Žilina produced 344,000 cars last year, which is an annual increase of about 4 percent.

Bratislava-based Volkswagen Slovakia and Jaguar Land Rover’s plant in Nitra did not specify the number of cars they produced last year. While Volkswagen will publish the car production data later, JLR does not reveal the number of cars it produced in its individual plants.

Call for measures

Related articleSlovakia beats record in car production, again Read more 

Despite these positive figures, ZAP is calling on the Slovak government to take measures to ensure the car producers are competitive enough to win the production of new models within their groups.

“We have lost competitiveness within the Visegrad Four and we are losing it also towards southern European countries,” said Matušek, adding that Slovak car plants can win the production of new models only when this pays off for their parent companies.

The wage costs of production operators in Portugal are already lower than those of their Slovak peers, representatives of the industry specified. The average wage of workers at Volkswagen Slovakia, excluding top management, was €1,954 already in 2018.

This loss of competition has already reflected in the network of sub-suppliers, when new investments ended beyond Slovakia’s borders, said Matušek.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Jan 2020 at 7:49  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Industry

This article is also related to other trending topics: Automotive

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Tóth implicates Kočner and others

The former journalist-turned-spy Peter Tóth, who surveilled journalists for Kočner, testified on the third day.

Witness Peter Tóth was heard for eight hours on January 15, 2019, at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, western Slovakia.

From star journalist to Kočner's friend: Who is Peter Tóth?

The man who followed journalists for Kočner is a key witness in the Kuciak murder trial.

Peter Toth as a witness in court on January 15, 2020.

Internationally recognised IT expert first fired from university. Now she has been accepted back

More than 2,500 students, employees and graduates signed a petition against the decision.

Mária Bieliková

Key witness linked Kočner to the murder

The key witness of the prosecution testified for over four hours on the second day of the trial.

Zoltán Andruskó is escorted to the courtroom.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College