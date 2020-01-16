Police detained ex-general prosecutor Trnka

He has been charged with abuse of authority.

Former General Prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka, who works at the General Prosecutor's Office, is to be heard by the police in the 2011 Gorilla Case.(Source: SME)

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka in the early morning hours of January 16, and charged him with abuse of authority.

After the arrest, they took Trnka to Nitra, where he is to be interrogated. The court will then decide whether he will be prosecuted in custody, the Sme daily reported.

The arrest is linked to the second accusation against Trnka. Since December 2019, he has faced charges due to the Gorilla scandal. This time, the charges reportedly pertain to cases that Trnka discussed on video taken by a camera that Marian Kočner installed in Trnka’s office.

In the video, Trnka as general prosecutor talks with Ján Počiatek, former prominent Smer politician, who at the time served as finance minister. The two discuss the infamous Tipos case and the emission quotas case. The Denník N daily, which was the first to publish the video, estimated that their meeting took place most likely in January 2009.

The video was recorded by a device hidden in a jewellery box, as ex-journalist and former Slovak Information Service (SIS) agent Peter Tóth told the court on January 15 during his testimony to the case of the murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

Tóth said that Kočner tasked him with procuring a hidden camera device. Tóth delivered the jewellery box, which Kočner then helped Trnka install in his office.

16. Jan 2020 at 9:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff