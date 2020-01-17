Sad Janka Kráľa Park getting a facelift

Damaged trees will be cut or trimmed, paths and benches will be repaired.

Sculpture of poet Janko Kráľ after whom the Sad Janka Kráľa park is named. (Source: Sme)

Sad Janka Kráľa Park in Bratislava, one of the most precious green oases in the capital, will finally be revitalised. The Bratislava City Council will trim or cut old trees in bad condition, plant new ones as well as reconstruct paths, lighting, the fountain as well as nooks with zodiac signs.

“We consider the park to be an exceptionally important area with greenery in our city and this is why we are preparing a project for its revitalisation,” reads a statement of the city council as cited by the TASR newswire.

The revitalisation of the park, which holds the status of the national cultural monument and thus protected by law, will start with the first phase already this winter. The city council will focus on the maintenance of trees, several of which are seriously damaged, dying or already dead and thus endangering park visitors. The city council estimates their number at a preliminary 11.

“The park’s trees are not in very good condition due to the absence of a systemic maintenance as well as changes in the water regime after the Gabčíkovo hydro-power plant on the Danube River was built,” Peter Bubla, spokesperson of the Bratislava City council, told The Slovak Spectator. “The permanently increased underground water’s level has been negatively affecting the roots of especially old and bigger trees.”

17. Jan 2020 at 14:25 | Jana Liptáková