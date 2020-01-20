Slovakia chosen by NASA again for Astronomy Picture of the Day

The photo was captured in Oravská Lesná with a view of the Malá Fatra.

NASA published another photo from Orava in the Astronomy Picture of the Day category. It is the third photo of Orava featured in the last month.

“Orava region is now the ruling place in Slovakia when it comes to be chosen by NASA,” said Petr Horálek, author of the photo, as quoted by the press release. He added that in the past, there were two photos from Zemplín, one from Liptov, one from upper Považie and one from Bratislava.

The published photo depicts the Quadrantid Meteor Shower. It was captured in Oravská Lesná with a view of the Malá Fatra.

The most interesting is the red star Betelgeuse, which is unusually dim, according to NASA. The star, which has been fading over the past few months, is being tracked by astronomers.

(Source: Courtesy of Petr Horálek)

20. Jan 2020 at 13:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff