Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia chosen by NASA again for Astronomy Picture of the Day

The photo was captured in Oravská Lesná with a view of the Malá Fatra.

(Source: Courtesy of Petr Horálek)

NASA published another photo from Orava in the Astronomy Picture of the Day category. It is the third photo of Orava featured in the last month.

“Orava region is now the ruling place in Slovakia when it comes to be chosen by NASA,” said Petr Horálek, author of the photo, as quoted by the press release. He added that in the past, there were two photos from Zemplín, one from Liptov, one from upper Považie and one from Bratislava.

Related story:NASA chooses image from Zuberec for Christmas Eve photo Read more 

The published photo depicts the Quadrantid Meteor Shower. It was captured in Oravská Lesná with a view of the Malá Fatra.

The most interesting is the red star Betelgeuse, which is unusually dim, according to NASA. The star, which has been fading over the past few months, is being tracked by astronomers.

(Source: Courtesy of Petr Horálek)

20. Jan 2020 at 13:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Bödör denies helping Kočner

Businessman Norbert Bödör refused the allegations voiced by witness Peter Toth last week.

National court drama intensifies as polls raise alarm

The first week of the Kuciak murder trial saw key witnesses take the stand while polls do not rule out a far-right victory in February.

Peter Toth

Vlhová and Brignone share first place in Sestriere giant slalom

It was Vlhová's fourth victory in what is considered the most technically-challenging discipline in Alpine skiing.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová crosses the finish line following an alpine ski race at the World Cup women's giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy.

Trnka release, prosecutor questions charges

The police demanded custody for the former general prosecutor but in vain.

Dobroslav Trnka

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College