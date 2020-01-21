Hrebienok decorated with ice statues again

Look at the ice exhibition in the High Tatras.

Sculptors from ten countries gathered at Hrebienok in the High Tatras to show their ice art. They created ice sculptures at the eighth year of the Tatry Ice Masters event.

“More than 30 unique ice statues will transform Hrebienok into a kingdom of ice,” said Lucia Blašková of the Regional Organisation of Tourism High Tatras, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Artists worked with 50 tons of ice based on various motifs and themes, such as “save our planet”, “a fairy-tale world in their own eyes”.

The first ice sculpture was created as part of the Tatry Ice Master festival on Lomnický Peak by the Mongolian team.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

21. Jan 2020 at 13:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff