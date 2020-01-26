Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Surrounding view from Turňa castle is magnificent

Look at the castle at sunset.

(Source: TASR)
The ruins of Turniansky castle in the National Park Slovenský Kras (Slovak Karst) look over the village of Turňa nad Bodvou, not far from Košice.

The castle hill offers magnificent views of the surrounding Turnianska Basin, the plain of Slovak Karst and the village of Turňa nad Bodvou, which used to be a centre of the Turniansky administrative district in the past. Today, only the walls of bastions, fortifications, palaces and towers remain.

Visiting the castle is ideal for a short winter trip. From the village of Turňa nad Bodvou, follow the blue marked trail. You will reach the castle in about 45 minutes. When starting in the village of Háj, it takes about 35 minutes when following the yellow marked trail.

26. Jan 2020 at 9:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

