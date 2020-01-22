Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 24 and February 2, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

TOP 10

EVENT: Fragile & Balet SND; Starts: Jan 24, 19:00

STAND-UP: Silné reči- English edition; Starts: Jan 24, 20:00

CONCERT: Guns N' Roses Tribute; Starts: Jan 24, 21:00

BAZAAR: Exchange without money; Starts: Jan 25, 10:00

EVENT: SWAP in KC Dunaj; Starts: Jan 26, 10:00

EVENT: Írán:ci Film Festival 2020 Bratislava; Starts: Jan 30-31

EVENT: Oliver Heldens; Starts: Jan 31, 20:00

EVENT: Angry Birds On Ice; Starts: Feb 1, 13:30, 17:00

EVENT: Bratislava Burlesque Ball; Starts: Feb 1, 19:00

EVENT: Beer Stars Tasting; Starts: Feb 1, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the year (selection of events for which it's advisable to obtain tickets early)

Slovenské národné divadlo, Gorkého, Bratislava, Friday, January 24, 19:00

The Slovak acapella group "Fragile" will bring a performance full of excellent music, humour and entertainment together with the Slovak National Theater Ballet. Admission: €10-€35. More info: snd.sk.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/RG-IYC1MKqQ

Námestie SNP 471/12, Bratislava, Friday, January 24, 20:00

Silné Reči is back with more English stand-up comedy in Bratislava! After the success of the first English show, Silné Reči - English Edition is now officially a regular monthly thing. Starting in January 2020, we will be bringing you comedians who will tickle your funny bone in the original language of stand-up comedy. Internationals, expats, Slovak folks - join us for a hilarious night of comedy at V-Klub! ... or do you want to try to take the stage yourself? We have a few open mic slots for all you brave souls! HEADLINER: Jack Holmes (UK). FEATURED ACTS: Siavash Alaghmandan Motlagh (IRN), Mitch Leffler (USA), Jakub Zitron Ťapák (SVK), Martin Hatala (SVK), HOSTED BY: Matej Makovický (SVK). Admission: €10. More info: www.facebook.com.

Pub Hron, Dudvážska, Podunajské Biskupice, Friday, January 24, 21:00

A quality Guns N 'Roses tribute band is coming to rock your winter on January 24, and the entry is free for you! We look forward to seeing you! Admission: free. More info: www.facebook.com.

Dom kultúry Ružinov, Ružinovská street, Ružinov, Saturday, January 25, 10:00

Do you have unused things at home that you would like to donate and, in its place, choose something nice? Then we have an event for you. You come, you bring, you choose, you take - all without money. Bring only such things that you would like too - nothing damaged or broken. You can bring toys, books, household goods, clothing, small electronics, and larger things by agreement. Admission: free. More info: cultusruzinov.sk.

KC Dunaj~, Nedbalova, Bratislava, Sunday, January 26, 10:00-17:00

Come, bring your beautiful clothes (which you don't wear and just sit in your closet) and take away ones you will use as a reward. What is a Swap? A Swap is a place of mutual exchange - clothing, experience, opinions. Swap is a place for anyone who wants to get rid of clothes that they no longer want. As a reward, take something "new" you like. A Swap is an environmentally friendly solution to still acquire “new” things without hurting our Earth, and a quick way to revive your wardrobe. It’s a social event and full of fun! Admission: €5. More info: www.facebook.com.

Kino Mladosť, Hviezdoslavovo námestie, Staré Mesto-Bratislava, Thursday, January 30-31

The festival Írán:ci will start on January 30 with the film Cold Sweat at the Mladosť Cinema. As in previous years, the festival will present selected films from Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno, Amsterdam and other prestigious international festivals. Admission: free. More info: www.facebook.com.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/KbYavTxmweA

Edison Park, Prievozská, Ružinov, Friday, January 31, 20:00

Oliver Heldens - a genius and superstar who, by his name, tops the first rung of millions of streams, is the main character of a new generation of house music stars. Oliver Heldens is one of the most fruitful and successful artists thanks to his perfectionism. Admission: €25-€100. More info: www.facebook.com.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/ng3XUABcwDw

Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu, Odbojárov, Nové Mesto, Saturday, February 1, 13:30, 17:00

Do not miss the icy adventure of "angry birds" who will use their nails to defend their eggs from the mischievous pigs led by King Leonard. A multi-genre work combining skating, acrobatics, parkour, slack-line, juggling and other art styles will be an experience not only for children, but also for their parents and all fans of the classic Angry Birds mobile games. Admission: €18-€60. More info: www.facebook.com.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/lW3IDqCZ4GY

Radisson Blu Carlton Hotel, Bratislava, Hviezdoslavovo námestie, Bratislava, Saturday, February 1, 19:00

You are again invited to the Bratislava Burlesque Ball. A unique opportunity to see amazing singing performances by Celeste Buckingham, Cigánski Diabli (Gypsy Devils), Martin Harich and the great violinist Filip Jančík. This year will also boast an exclusive fashion show and quality raffle. The atmosphere of the evening will be taken care of by great moderators, Maria Zelinova from Fun radio and Binďo from Viva radio. Admission: €70. More info: www.facebook.com.

Stará tržnica, Námestie SNP, Staré Mesto, Saturday, February 1, 19:00

Do you like beer? if your answer is yes, then this is an event you can not miss! On Saturday, February 1st, you can taste 20 craft beer specials, from new breweries. You can look forward to 6 hours of degustation and fun at the Old Market Hall. Admission: €55. More info: www.facebook.com.

TRAINING: Pilates in English; Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays; Starts: Every Thursday, 18:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy; Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00

TRAINING: Pilates in English– The class is in English, suitable for men and women, beginners and advanced, Slovaks and foreigners. The venue is equipped with Pilates requisites, a shower and a kitchen. (you do not need to bring a mat). Andrea’s classes are a mix of Pilates exercises for a strong core and and flexible body, as well as yoga exercises for stretching stiff muscles caused by a sedentary lifestyle. Her classes end with the all-important relaxation of body and mind. She also uses highly qualitative essential oils (doTerra) during the class. Refreshments, tea, fruit are included in the price. Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30; Open Mind centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge). More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays - You need to make reservation via yoga@internationals.sk. This is a beginners & intermediate class and you do not need any pre-knowledge. We will practice Dynamic Flow yoga. Take a look at one of our sessions: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalsBratislava/videos/1604953649521444/ Tea, water, fruit, showers are available to use for free. In these classes we will perform exercises that make us stronger, more flexible, obtain balance and have fun while doing it. Starts: Thursday 18:30; Open Mind Centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge) or €59 for a 10 session ticket you can use within 12 weeks. More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy - The Embassy of India in Bratislava is happy to announce the commencement of Yoga classes. The classes will be conducted by Ms. Jaiwanti, Yoga Teacher. The classes will cover Asanas, Pranayama, Meditation and Relaxation techniques. People interested in joining the Yoga Classes are requested to fill in the attached Registration Form. The Registration Form may then be sent to email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. For any clarification/further information, you may contact Ms. Jaiwanti at Tel: +421-2-5296 2916/7/8 or email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. Admission is free. Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00, Dunajska 4, Bratislava. More info: www.indianembassy.sk

DANUBIANA

Pasta Oner: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love

Robert Hromec: Falling Comet

Simona Čechová: Islands of Colours

SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Anna Daučíková. Work in Progress: 7 Situations

TEMPORARY EXHIBITIONS IN DANUBIANA:

Pasta Oner: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love - The work of Pasta Oner presents an original, ironic commentary on contemporary popular culture. Pasta Oner’s traditional themes of obsession with money, sex, religion, luxury goods and the consumerist notions of beauty are translated into new contexts characterised by the technologisation of life, the increasing speed of information and the short attention-span aesthetics of today’s culture. It is into this world, of which Pasta – like all of us – is a part, that he brings his engaged art. His work shows both sides of hell and of ourselves. The interweaving of the concepts of good and bad and triviality and seriousness is the key to Pasta’s thought, which surprises us with the blatant delicacy of an endlessly extending arch, a somewhat pathetic Divine Comedy. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Robert Hromec: Falling Comet - Motifs related to Time Capsule and Falling Comet are the main interpretations of Robert Hromec’s exhibition at the Danubiana. Thus, it is only natural that the title Falling Comet arises from the artist’s current work, where his individual artistic expressions recording chaos versus cosmos are foremost. In these works, we can feel his search for human and artistic time-space. He finds and depicts it in unconventional techniques on aluminum plates, through the two-dimensional painting of active entries, which are engraved, and milled geometric elements in the form of specific structural surfaces or spatial reliefs. In this marvelous chaos and cosmic space, lines, circles and spirals encounter parts of human figures, arms and profiles of faces which are depicted in detail, blowups or multiplications of human silhouettes. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Simona Čechová: Islands of Colours - Simona’s professional combination and initial indecisiveness have a positive impact on her even today. Her work does not carry a clear and well-established style; she can transform it as she strives to truly understand the most suitable path to follow. She is an excellent listener and responsibly approaches every illustration assignment, communicating it flawlessly both internally and externally. The bipolarity of Simona’s work may catch the eye of spectators when looking at her broad portfolio. This is represented by the dual nature of her work – analogue and digital, each supported by its inherent poetics. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

TEMPORARY EXHIBITION IN SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Anna Daučíková. Work in Progress: 7 Situations - This solo exhibition by Anna Daučíková (b. 1950 in Bratislava) presents her work as glass artist, painter, photographer, and performance and video artist. As the title implies, this is no retrospective exhibition looking back on her finished work. The challenge is to show a selection of her complete and preserved pieces in a mutual relationship and connection with pieces she is now developing, along with others that she has yet to rework, finish, or otherwise create during the exhibition's run. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace. More info: www.sng.sk.



Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

SERVICE: Apostolic Church; Starts: Sundays, 9:30, Bratislava City Church, Trnavské mýto 1, English

SERVICE: Bratislava International Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Brotherhood Church (Cirkev bratská); Starts: Sundays 10:00, Cukrová 4, English

MASS: The Church of Saint Ladislav; Starts: Sundays 11:00, Špitálska, English

MASS: Church of St. John of Matha; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Latin

MASS: St. Martin’s Cathedral; Starts: Sundays 7:45 German, 9:00 Latin

MASS: Church of the Merciful Brothers; Starts: Sundays 11:30 Italian

SERVICE: Small Evangelical Church; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Hungarian, 10:00 English, 11:30 German, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Citylight Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Námestie 1.mája 1

SERVICE: Bratislava International Fellowship, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Trnavské mýto 1, (Istropolis)

SERVICE: International Baptist Church; Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Súľovská 2

JEWISH SERVICE: Synagogue on Heydukova Street; Starts: Friday evening (before twilight), Saturday morning (usually at 9:00), and during feasts, Hebrew

Highlights of the year

DANCE: Swing Valentine; Starts: Feb 15, 20:00

CONCERT: Saxophobia Gala Concert; Starts: Feb 22, 19:00

EVENT: Maluma World Tour; Starts: Feb 26, 20:00

CONCERT: Mireille Mathieu; Starts: Mar 10, 20:00

CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio; Starts: Mar 17, 2020

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler; Starts: May 29, 2020

CONCERT: André Rieu; Starts: Jun 10; 20:00

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz; Starts: July 1, 2020

DANCE: Swing Valentine’s Day – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dancing. The swing orchestra Fats Jazz Band will play authentic hot jazz music and swing music. There will also be the opportunity to learn, for free, the basic steps of the Charleston from lectors of the B-Swing dancing school. Starts: Feb 15, 20:00, Véčko, SNP Square 12, Bratislava. Admission: €10-€15. More info: www.facebook.com.

CONCERT: Saxophobia Gala Concert is a concert dedicated to the saxophone as an instrument of classical music. Performers are foreign teachers of international master classes Saxophobia Bratislava 2020. Performers: Philippe Portejoie (France), Paweł Gusnar (Poland), Erzsebet Seleljo (Hungary), Michal Knot (Austria), Kateřina Pavlíková (Czechia), Ladislav Fanzowitz (Slovakia). Starts: Feb 22, 19:00, Mirror Hall in Primacial Palace, Bratislava. Admission: €10. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

EVENT: Maluma World Tour – Maluma will visit Slovakia within his world tour. Many consider him as one of the leading personalities of latin music. His newest album, F.A.M.E. gained a Latin Grammy in the category of current pop albums. Starts: Feb 26, 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €39-€89. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Mireille Mathieu - The Queen of French chanson will perform in Bratislava again. Mireille Mathieu will not miss a chance to perform in Slovakia, where her all concerts have been sold out every time.

Starts: Mar 10, 20:00, Axa Arena NTC Bratislava. Admission: €49-€199.

More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio – Kenny Barron belongs among the most influential jazz pianists with impersonations of traditional and conservative forms of jazz. He exceptionally understands with Dave Holland who impersonates everything that could be imagined under the words modern jazz. These musicians are rarely in Slovakia, so do not miss the unique chance to see them live. Starts: Mar 17, 2020, Slovak Radio, Mýtna 1, Bratislava. Admission: €20-€40. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler - Fantastic news for Alvaro Soler's Slovak fans - on the 29th of May next year Alvaro will take his incredibly successful Mar de Colores Europe Tour to Slovakia, where he'll deliver a great concert at the AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Starts: May 29, 2020, AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Admission: €40-€50. More info: listocheck.sk.

CONCERT: André Rieu – André Rieu, the musician named as the modern “King of Waltz” will play a concert in 2020 in Bratislava. He will perform together with the 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world. Starts: Jun 10; 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €65-€125. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz - The multi-talented singer, musician and actor, Lenny Kravitz, has announced his upcoming tour called “Here to Love” Tour 2020. The native of New York will perform for the Slovak audience on July 1, 2020 at the Ondrej Nepela Ice Stadium in Bratislava. The biggest hits of Kravitz's career will be played, such as American woman, Fly away, I belong to you, Ain't over til it's over, and Again, as well as fresh songs. Starts: July 1, 2020, 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €59-€84. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

22. Jan 2020 at 12:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff