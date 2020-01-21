Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Charges against ex-general prosecutor Trnka dropped

General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár will check the prosecutor’s steps.

General Prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka, who wants to be re-appointed as the GP, is waiting for a public hearing before a parliamentary committee on June 14, 2011, in BratislavaGeneral Prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka, who wants to be re-appointed as the GP, is waiting for a public hearing before a parliamentary committee on June 14, 2011, in Bratislava(Source: TASR)

Prosecutor Rastislav Hruška has dropped charges against former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka for the abuse of authority, the Aktuality.sk news website reported.

The police detained Trnka on January 16 and later brought charges against him, reportedly due to a leaked video in which he discusses the Tipos case with ex-finance minister Ján Počiatek. The ex-general prosecutor is already accused in connection to the Gorilla case.

Trnka was released the very next day, following a decision of the prosecutor from the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár is already scrutinising the steps taken by Hruška. He has also asked Special Prosecutor Dušan Kovačik for his opinion in this matter.

“It will be possible to take a relevant stance only after a scrutiny of the extensive file related to the Tipos case is over,” the General Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Andrea Predajňová told the TASR newswire on January 21.

Call on politicians

21. Jan 2020 at 21:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Ján Počiatek

