Charges against ex-general prosecutor Trnka dropped

Prosecutor Rastislav Hruška has dropped charges against former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka for the abuse of authority, the Aktuality.sk news website reported.
The police detained Trnka on January 16 and later brought charges against him, reportedly due to a leaked video in which he discusses the Tipos case with ex-finance minister Ján Počiatek. The ex-general prosecutor is already accused in connection to the Gorilla case.Related articleTrnka release, prosecutor questions charges Read more
Trnka was released the very next day, following a decision of the prosecutor from the Special Prosecutor’s Office.
General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár is already scrutinising the steps taken by Hruška. He has also asked Special Prosecutor Dušan Kovačik for his opinion in this matter.
“It will be possible to take a relevant stance only after a scrutiny of the extensive file related to the Tipos case is over,” the General Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Andrea Predajňová told the TASR newswire on January 21.
Call on politicians
21. Jan 2020 at 21:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff