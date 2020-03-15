Invest in Slovakia: Real estate prices

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide - Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment.
Investing in real estate can be a lucrative venture, but it's important to understand the real estate market before diving in. Here's everything you need to know about buying, selling and renting property in Slovakia.
Detailed breakdown:
- Flats (total sale price)
- Flats (sale price per m2)
- Sale: Residential properties - Houses
- Rent: Residential properties
- Rent & Sale: Offices
- Rent & Sale: Retail space
- Rent & Sale:Industry and storage
- FAQ: Buying and selling a property in Slovakia
- FAQ: Renting an apartment in Slovakia