Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Environment minister resigns after a fight

László Sólymos resigned after a January 22 incident in a Bratislava restaurant.

László SólymosLászló Sólymos(Source: TASR)

Environment Minister László Sólymos (Most-Híd), who is running from the third place of the Most-Hid slate, has resigned from his post following a January 22 incident in an Asian restaurant in downtown Bratislava. After getting drunk and attacking its staff, he and his brother were detained by the police, the Sme daily reported.

“I’m only a person and I failed,” Sólymos told the January 23 press conference. As he explained, he has some personal problems, and his behaviour was not proper.

He apologised to the restaurant’s owners and everybody affected by his behaviour as well as his family, colleagues and the public. He is ready to pay for the damages and bear the consequences.

What happened?

The police arrived at Laurinská Street in Bratislava in the evening hours, after receiving information about some disturbances in the Asian restaurant. Two men, later identified by the media as Sólymos and his brother, verbally and physically attacked the staff, and one of them later broke the glass to the entrance door, the police informed on Facebook.

The damages on the door amount to some €1,000.

The police detained the two men after arriving and took them to the respective police station, but they were both released later.

At the same time, the police launched a criminal proceeding for disorderly conduct and property damage.

23. Jan 2020 at 13:34  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Top stories

This election will be about extremism

The stakes are high, times have changed, but ruling politicians are using the same, failed playbook.

Protest against the far right ĽSNS in Levoča.

Thousands of Slovaks abroad to vote in the 2020 elections

The Interior Ministry registered more than 55,000 requests.

Only 1,044 Slovaks out of 1,173 of those who submitted their requests voted from abroad in 2016.

Ex-spy who spied on Kuciak: I thought I was working for the state

In court, Miroslav Kriak, who surveilled journalists for Peter Tóth, listed the names of journalists he was assigned to follow.

Miroslav Kriak

Court: Threema legally obtained

Meanwhile, a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office charged Alena Zsuzsová with ordering another murder.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College