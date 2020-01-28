Greta Thunberg followers in Slovakia say local is important

Slovaks still do not fully understand the threats of climate change. Students from Fridays For Future are trying to change this.

Every Friday, small groups of students gather in central spots in their respective towns to do what one Swedish teenager started: to ring the alarm about climate change. What does the Fridays For Future movement look like in Slovakia?

“We have been inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, just like other Fridays For Future movements around the globe,” said Emma Zajačková on behalf of the movement in Slovakia. “The strikes are meant to show people in high places that they need to act as soon as possible and assert changes in the current political system that should be more concerned about the environment we all live in.”

Related article Pupils also skip school to strike for climate in Slovakia Read more

When the 15-year-old Greta Thunberg first sat on the steps of the Swedish parliament’s building in August 2018, she might not have hoped for the global attention she had attracted. Yet as soon as November 2018, the first strike she inspired took place in 270 cities worldwide. Students protested in the streets, calling for a greener future.

The movement, which has become known as Fridays For Future, also helped Slovakia’s young people find a voice, who are increasingly aware that they too play a part in the global crisis.

“Millions of youngsters have decided to join the movement around the world. It’s only natural that it has resonated in Slovakia as well,” Radka Slebodníková, one of the protest organisers in Košice, told The Slovak Spectator. “We are glad to see that protests are taking place not only in Bratislava but in other cities too.”

Júlia Belákova from Žilina shares her feelings. She highlighted the importance of the local gatherings.

“The situation we face needs to get better in our city and in our country, just as it needs to change around the world,” she said.

Not just students join

28. Jan 2020 at 14:29 | Soňa Otajovičová