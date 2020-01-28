Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Greta Thunberg followers in Slovakia say local is important

Slovaks still do not fully understand the threats of climate change. Students from Fridays For Future are trying to change this.

(Source: Archive of S.Bulla)

Every Friday, small groups of students gather in central spots in their respective towns to do what one Swedish teenager started: to ring the alarm about climate change. What does the Fridays For Future movement look like in Slovakia?

“We have been inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, just like other Fridays For Future movements around the globe,” said Emma Zajačková on behalf of the movement in Slovakia. “The strikes are meant to show people in high places that they need to act as soon as possible and assert changes in the current political system that should be more concerned about the environment we all live in.”

Related articlePupils also skip school to strike for climate in Slovakia Read more 

When the 15-year-old Greta Thunberg first sat on the steps of the Swedish parliament’s building in August 2018, she might not have hoped for the global attention she had attracted. Yet as soon as November 2018, the first strike she inspired took place in 270 cities worldwide. Students protested in the streets, calling for a greener future.

The movement, which has become known as Fridays For Future, also helped Slovakia’s young people find a voice, who are increasingly aware that they too play a part in the global crisis.

“Millions of youngsters have decided to join the movement around the world. It’s only natural that it has resonated in Slovakia as well,” Radka Slebodníková, one of the protest organisers in Košice, told The Slovak Spectator. “We are glad to see that protests are taking place not only in Bratislava but in other cities too.”

Júlia Belákova from Žilina shares her feelings. She highlighted the importance of the local gatherings.

“The situation we face needs to get better in our city and in our country, just as it needs to change around the world,” she said.

Not just students join

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Jan 2020 at 14:29  | Soňa Otajovičová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Stalemate after election cannot be ruled out. What would it mean?

President said she would appoint a government with ĽSNS if it had enough support in parliament.

Parliament

Unexpected resignation complicates Hungarian party campaign

A well-performing minister resigned due to an alcohol-induced incident, while Andrej Danko offended the president from his top parliamentary seat.

Environment Minister László Solymos

TV Markíza promissory notes antedated, experts said

Another expert pointed to discrepancies in accounting documents of Kočner's firms.

Pavol Rusko attends the 21st day of a trial in the case of €68 million promissory notes on January 27, 2020

Competitive BSC industry – competitive country

To elevate the competitiveness of the Slovak economy in the years to come, the modern philosophy of the Labour Code should reflect the social dynamics of the 21st century.

In centres of excellence, a group of skilled workers is using brand new technologies.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College