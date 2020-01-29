Items in shopping cart: View
Police raid houses of Kočner's judges and Bödör

NAKA conducted several house searches, including at former state secretary Monika Jankovska's place.

Police have raided the houses of several judges suspected of cooperating with Marian Kočner, as well as the house of Nitra-based businessman Norbert Bödör, the Sme daily and noviny.sk reported.

Police raided the house of former vice-chairman of the Bratislava I District Court, Vladimír Sklenka, on the early morning of January 29.

“These are house searches and searches of other spaces in various places of western Slovakia,” said Michal Slivka, spokesperson of the Police Corps President, as quoted by Sme daily. He added that it is not possible to publish more information. He did not confirm if Sklenka was arrested, as some media reported earlier in the day.

Police raided the places of other judges suspected of cooperating with Kočner, including former state secretary at the Justice Ministry, Monika Jankovská, and her sister, judge of the Regional Court in Bratislava, Andrea Haitová.

29. Jan 2020 at 14:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

