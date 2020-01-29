Trnava carmaker stopped production because of hauliers’ strike

About 50 lorries with components necessary for production were standing at the border between Poland and Slovakia. Finally, they made it through the border.

Trnava carmaker Groupe PSA Slovakia stopped production on January 28 at 21:00 because of the hauliers' strike. The company lacks components essential for car production.

“About 50 lorries are standing at the borders of Poland to Slovakia,” a spokesperson of the car-maker, Peter Švec, told the SITA newswire.

Made it through the border

Even if the hauliers clear some border crossings, it will take several hours to put production back into operation, Švec said.

The latest information said that the lorries made it to Slovakia in the end.

“We expect lorries in Trnava in the next hours and after we unload the components, production will be fully renewed,” he said for SITA.

Strike continues

Unsatisfied hauliers renewed the strike after two weeks. They blocked several border crossings with the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Ukraine, also the main roads in Žilina and Ružomberok for not fulfilling their conditions.

They are asking for the reduction of motor vehicle taxes by 50 percent and for a significant increase in discount when paying the lorry toll, from 18 to 26 percent depending on the number of travelled kilometres.

