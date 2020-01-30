The number of non-EU workers in Slovakia has increased

The majority of foreign workers have low qualification.

About 78,300 foreigners worked in Slovakia in the end of 2019.

Compared with November 2019, their number dropped by 77, but in annual terms, there were by 9,200 more foreigners working in the country, as stems from the data of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR).

Ukrainians remain the most numerous group of foreigners working in Slovakia. Their number grew by 176 in December 2019 to more than 22,900. Second came Serbians, whose number dropped by 248 to 13,300.

As for EU nationals, the higher number of foreign workers came from Romania (8,700), followed by the Czech Republic (nearly 6,000) and Hungary (some 5,500), the SITA newswire reported.

Three out of 10 foreigners worked in Bratislava at the end of 2019, with 22,000 foreigners being employed in the capital, statistics show. Next comes the Trnava district with 8,700 foreigners and the Malacky district with 3,400 foreigners. The least foreigners (only eight) were reported by the Medzilaborce district.

Mostly low-qualified workers

The government planned to increase the share of foreigners bringing higher added value to the country by 2020, through adopting the policy to actively support the acceptance of economic migrants from non-EU countries with the focus on highly qualified staff, research workers and other qualified migrants.

This stems from the Migration Policy with an outlook to 2020 document.

30. Jan 2020 at 13:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff