Waterside adventures in eastern Slovakia

The village of Oborín welcomes tourists for boating, cycling, bird-watching and horse-drawn carriages.

The water adventure path created by the village of Oborín in eastern Slovakia should increase the attractiveness of the region for tourists.

Three rivers flow in the environs of the village and the local authorities have built an educative path and cycling route, established a museum in a reconstructed house and bought boats and bikes.

“We want people to experience this water path which they can follow all the way to the Aggtelek national park in Hungary,” said the mayor of Oborín, Arpád Csuri, as quoted by the TASR newswire. Aggtelek national park is a partner of the project.

Boats bikes and carriages

The aim of the project is to make the border area between Tokaj and Oborín more accessible. The Bodrog river and its inflows form an 80-kilometre long stretch ideal for water tourism, cycling and horse riding. Hungarian tourists could also be interested.

As part of the project, Csuri bought and reconstructed an old house and turned it into a museum. The village also built an 11.6 kilometre cycling route, revitalised an arm of the river Laborec and built an educative path with bridges over the water.

“Part of the educational path is a lookout tower,” Csuri said, as quoted by TASR. “We created it to allow visitors to observe birds and nature.”

The village has also bought bikes, boats and electric dinghies that are available to rent. In addition they have a horse-drawn carriage that provides a more sedate and romantic way to see the village surroundings.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

8. Feb 2020 at 10:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff