Two Slovaks evacuated from Wuhan quarantined in Banská Bystrica

Another possible case of coronavirus was reported in Ružomberok.

Medical staff admits two Slovak patients evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to a Banská Bystrica hospital, central Slovakia, on February 3.(Source: TASR)

They were transported from the Chinese city of Wuhan to France, with stops in Brussels and Prague. From there, ambulances took them to a Banská Bystrica hospital in central Slovakia.

Two Slovaks were admitted to the department of infectology at F.D. Roosvelt Hospital in central Slovakia in the early hours of February 3 under strict security measures.

“The health condition of both is good,” the hospital’s spokesperson Ružena Maťašeje said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. She added no signs of acute respiratory disease have appeared.

Despite this, both of them will spend 14 days in quarantine. Samples have already been sent to a laboratory. The Slovaks were evacuated from China alongside 250 Europeans from 30 different countries on February 2.

Coronavirus suspicion in Ružomberok

Another suspected case of coronavirus was also reported on February 2 at a Military Hospital in Ružomberok, central Slovakia, TASR wrote.

A flight attendant was suspect of having the virus. However, the hospital has ruled out any suspicions of coronavirus and released her from hospital, TASR reported.

Two men, who spent three weeks in China, 1,300 kilometres away from the coronavirus epicentre, were admitted to the hospital in Martin on January 30.

PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) said three days later the coronavirus was not confirmed in neither of the two men.

“The results of two patients hospitalised at a Martin hospital with coronavirus suspicion are negative and the men are not infected,” the hospital’s spokesperson said, as quoted by TASR.

More than 360 people have died because of the coronavirus while more than 17,000 have been infected. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International concern on January 30.

3. Feb 2020 at 12:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff