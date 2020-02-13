Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Novelty on Google Street View: Check Tatra mountain chalets

Have you visited either of them?

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Google Maps, this popular service was enriched by other touristic aims of Slovakia within Street View service.

Google travelled to the Slovak mountains and visited the Zbojnícka and Téryho chalets, one of the highest Tatra chalets.

Thanks to cooperation with the Club of Slovak Tourists and Slovak Mountaineering Union JAMES, it is possible to check the beauty of Slovak mountains, chalets and their surroundings.

“This will allow people who have some health handicap or are of advanced age to virtually visit the chalets,” said Peter Dragúň, director of the Club of Slovak Tourists.

“And for young, healthy people, it is an alluring teaser for beautiful sceneries at several hundred meteres of altitude and enjoy an endorphin rush from a nice hike with a sweaty back and a real cup of sweet-smelling tea at our chalets,” he summed up.

13. Feb 2020 at 13:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

