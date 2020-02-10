Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Axa ends. What should clients expect?

The company will be taken over by Uniqa.

(Source: SME)

Austrian company Uniqa has won the fight over the branches of French financial group Axa in the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia. The transaction worth about €1 billion will have to be approved by the regulatory bodies, but this will probably only be a formality.

It is expected that the merger of both insurers will be completed by the end of this year. Axa manages life and non-life insurance, and also a pension fund management company (DSS).

Uniqa qill is also taking over a branch that operated here as a subsidiary of a Czech investment company offering nine mutual funds and two programmes of regular investment.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Feb 2020 at 13:42  | Jozef Tvardzík

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

An expelled diplomat, a charged commentator, and a new opposition leader

Polls have brought more questions than answers so far. Soon they will be silenced.

Igor Matovič enjoys the limelight.

Wind speed in western Slovakia may exceed 100 km/h

Meteorologists have issued warnings for the upcoming days.

Illustrative stock photo

Matovič’s OĽaNO party jumps in the polls

The party benefits mostly from its media campaign, according to the AKO pollster head.

Igor Matovič (centre) and his party colleagues.

Former dean who was fired: I should have left abroad 20 years ago

I never thought it was so easy to get rid of a professor, says Mária Bieliková.

Maria Bielikova

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College