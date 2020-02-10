Which areas of Bratislava house the most people?

Data about population density helps to better plan transport and adjustments to public spaces.

Petržalka, Nivy and Karlova Ves, as well as Dúbravka, are the most populated boroughs of Bratislava. This is shown in the data, published by Bratislava city council on its transparent portal https://opendata.bratislava.sk/. This includes information about the number of people with permanent residence in the capital per square kilometre, their gender and their age. There are several centres with a high population density in the city, which is divided into 17 boroughs.

“These go along the so-called Petržalka radial and towards the Ovsište district,” said Peter Bubla, spokesperson for Bratislava city council, identifying the areas in Bratislava where more than 10,000 people per square kilometre live. “In the eastern part of the city, this is the area around the districts of Tehelné pole, Nivy, Ružová dolina and Štrkovec. The centre of Karlova Ves and the northern part of Dúbravka are among the most populated, too.”

Density of population in Bratislava (Source: Courtesy of Bratislava City Council )

The city council has been using this data when planning transport or adjustments to public spaces since last summer.

“We do not want to keep this data solely for ourselves and so we have decided to reveal it via an opendata website,” said Bubla, as cited in a press release.

The city council believes that this will help experts by providing a strong background for various analyses. This data is also usable for commercial purposes, which should, in the end, improve quality of life in the city, and guide planners in placing nurseries and senior housing.

In Slovakia, this is the first time such processing and provision of data from the local government has occurred. The only similar project in the past was that of the Statistics Office of the Slovak Republic, which was based on the census in 2011.

Bratislava is divided into five units and 17 boroughs. It spreads across an area of 367.6 km2 with an average population density of around 1,200 people per km2.

10. Feb 2020 at 19:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff