8 great breaks on Valentine’s Day weekend in Slovakia

These dates may walk you through your Valentine’s Day.

From spending a day in the cosy Slovak village of Zuberec to lodging your love in the Love Bank in Banská Štiavnica. Check out dates that will walk you through your Valentine’s Day.

Prešov Region: Lomnický štít

Take your love to the second highest peak in Slovakia. Lomnický štít at 2,634 metres offers visitors beautiful views of surrounding peaks. No need to climb “Lomničák”, as Slovaks familiarly call the peak. Instead, you will take a cable car from the village of Tatranská Lomnica. At the mid-station of Štart you will change a cable car for another and go up to Skalnaté pleso (Rocky Mountain Lake). Here, you must get on an iconic red cable car, which will take you up to Lomnický štít.

More information: www.it.sk

Ramp up the romance: Have a walk around Tatranská Lomnica or the nearby village of Starý Smokovec. If you set out on the trip by train, expect an even more adventurous Valentine’s Day.

Banská Bystrica Region: Love Bank

The only bank where you can lodge your love is located in the most romantic Slovak town, Banská Štiavnica. Moreover, lovers will learn about the unfulfilled love of Marína Pišlová and Andrej Sládkovič from moving portraits, similar to those ones in the Harry Potter films. By the way, did you know that Sládkovič wrote the longest love poem in the world? You can get an English version of the poem in the bank!

More information: www.bankalasky.sk

Ramp up the romance: Discover the beauties of Banská Štiavnica and stay for the whole weekend. Do not miss out on a visit to the enigmatic café by the name of Divná Pani (Weird Lady), a stone's throw away from the bank.

Trenčín Region: Bojnice Castle

It is a must to visit a castle if you happen to be in Slovakia. This fairytale castle in Bojnice will hold Valentine’s Day evening tours on February 14 and 15. Visitors will learn more about love, and they will obtain a certificate of faithfulness signed by the castle owners.

More information: Tours will start from 17:00 on February 14 and 15. Tickets must be purchased by 18:00.

Ramp up the romance: Bend the knee in the castle chapel!

Žilina Region: Open-air village museum in Zuberec

The historical region of Orava is one of the most picturesque corners of Slovakia. Three kilometres from the settlement of Zuberec, in Brestová, there is an open-air museum of folk architecture. Learn more about how Slovaks lived in the past and enjoy this romantic walk in the "streets" of the museum with your partner. On February 12 and 19, visitors can join an evening museum tour as well.

More information: Evening tours start at 17:30. A reservation is required. Further information here.

Ramp up the romance: Have lunch or dinner in the nearby traditional Slovak restaurant, Koliba pod Roháčmi.

Bratislava Region: Valentine’s Day in the Bratislava clouds

Those staying in Bratislava may take an elevator up to the UFO restaurant by the Danube River and be with their love there. The event will run between February 14 and 16. For €19 a couple will enjoy a scenic view of the capital and get a personalised lock. Those who would like to have dinner at the UFO restaurant on Valentine’s Day are advised to make a reservation beforehand.

More information: Facebook

Ramp up the romance: How about going to the movies? The old-school movie theatre Mladosť will screen 1917 and La Belle Époque on Valentine’s Day.

Nitra Region: Wellness in Topoľčianky Castle

Spend Valentine’s Day in the castle, enjoying massages and saunas. Topoľčianky Castle near Nitra used to be a summer residence of the first Czechoslovak President Tomáš Garyk Masaryk between 1923 and 1933. The region is also known for wine-making. Get yourself a bottle from Château Topoľčianky.

More information: Topoľčianky Castle

Ramp up the romance: Visit a national stud farm in Topoľčianky (reservation needed: +421 37 6301 13) or a bison feeding station in the town between 9:00 and 17:00. Best hours to see bison are at 9:00 and 14:00.

Topoľčianky Castle (Source: TASR)

Košice Region: Fašiangy in the Tokaj region

This may be quite an unusual Valentine’s Day weekend, but it is still worth giving it a try. Get on an historical train from Košice and set out to Čerhov in the Tokaj region on February 15. Experience the actual pig slaughtering, people wearing masks, traditional Slovak folk music and food, as well as wine from the region. You are more than welcome to bring your own mask.

More information: Buy a ticket here. Find details here.

Ramp up the romance: Ask people to teach you how to prepare Slovak delicacies and serve them to your partner. Or join a band on the train and sing a song to your love.

Trnava Region: Trnava cafés and churches

Trnava may be a small city but you will find many churches. And you will find some great cafés as well. One of them, Thalmeiner, is located by the town’s central square. Another one, Synagóga Café, is not far from the square. Or visit the snug café Leháro, which will take you back in time.

More information: Do not get confused: there are two synagogues next to each other in Trnava. One is a café, the latter was turned into a gallery.

Ramp up the romance: Walk up the Trnava clock tower and enjoy a beautiful view of the city.

11. Feb 2020 at 14:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff