Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Follow a bandit’s trail and enjoy the view over the Low Tatras

The gorge resembles Slovenský Raj in miniature.

(Source: TASR)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

Crossing a rocky gorge, a railway viaduct, poking about in caves and climbing a lookout tower with a view over the Low Tatras are the main highlights of a walk along the Jakub Surovec educative path that runs along the Zbojská saddle near Tisovec.

“It is like Slovenský Raj in miniature,” said the chairman of the touristic department KOS Rimavská Dolina Dušan Kojnok, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It is one of the biggest attractions and the pride of the Tisovec.”

The path is about 4.7 kilometres long and starts and ends at the information centre in Zbojnícky Dvor in Zbojská. Its elevation difference is 268 metres and it takes about three hours.

Bandits used to plunder here

Probably the most interesting part of the trail is Čertova dolina, a narrow rocky gorge where tourists use wooden ladders to cross the hardest parts.

The educative path is named after the bandit Jakub Surovec who, according to legend, plundered the road between Tisovec and Brezno with his band. His life story and career as a bandit did not last long.

As historian Michal Ďurčo wrote in the anthology Gemer-Malohont, the band formed around 1739. In 1740, they organised a raid in the Orava region but as they returned, the Zvolen district officials took measures to eliminate them. Many of them were arrested and their leader was captured shortly after on September 16, 1740, at the Polhora Inn (the village with the same name did not exist at that time). He was executed on November 11 of the same year.

23. Feb 2020 at 9:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

He immigrated to the US, captured in the iconic photo of the Iwo Jima battle

Michael Strank did not live to see the capturing of the island.

Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima

Slovak hockey player in Boston receives recognition for his work

He received special tailor-made golden gloves and the mayor of the city gave him a street sign bearing his name.

Will protection of the Morské Oko nature reserve be reduced?

Activists from VLK have handed 62,000 protest signatures to the Environment Ministry.

Morské oko in the Vihorlat Mountains, eastern Slovakia.

Foreigners: Slovakia’s city of tolerance has a lot to offer

Košice is not only about St Elisabeth Cathedral and ice hockey.

Wintertime in Košice.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring