No beach on the Danube at Bratislava this year

The main sponsor has withdrawn from this popular project after 13 years.

After 13 years there will be no Magio Beach on the Danube River embankment in Bratislava this summer. Its main sponsor, the telecom company Slovak Telekom, has decided not to build the popular spot this year due to the planned revitalisation of the nearby Sad Janka Kráľa public park and the Tyršovo Embankment.

“We have been discussing the future form of the beach for a long time, trying to find a joint solution that would allow the beach to remain in its original place and with its original scope this year,” said Peter Bubla, spokesperson for Bratislava city council, as cited by the TASR newswire, adding that Slovak Telekom eventually decided not to continue with the project.

Slovak Telekom has been building the beach on the Petržalka embankment, rented from the city each summer, since 2007. As it was part of its promotional activities, it bore the name of its digital TV service, Magio. As well as a sandy area with deck chairs, an open-air cinema, concerts, a food court and sports activities it offered workshops and discussions. It was possible to play beach volleyball, football or petanque there, attend various training sessions in the fitness zone and rent a kayak or sail on the Danube.

The city council plans to continue its cooperation with Slovak Telekom when organising various events.

“We want to utilise the positive experiences from our cooperation with Slovak Telekom,” said Bubla. “We are convinced that the cultural programme, the sports events and the opportunity to spend quality free time here belong to this place and that it should be kept,” said Bubla, adding that the city will have information about concrete plans for this summer in a short period of time.

In the meantime, the revitalisation of the Sad Janka Kráľa park will begin.

“The alarming condition of the trees is starting to become dangerous for outdoor activities held in the park and thus we have begun to prepare its revitalisation,” said Bubla, as cited by the SITA newswire.

18. Feb 2020 at 18:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff