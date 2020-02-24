Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava trams go as far as Dúbravka again

Work on tram tracks will resume in May, this time closer to the city centre.

The tram is back on track to Dúbravka.The tram is back on track to Dúbravka.(Source: TASR)

Tram transport has resumed on the stretch of the reconstructed tram line from Karlova Ves to Dúbravka after a dispute between Bratislava city council and the private owner of a plot of land below the tram technical facilities was settled. Tram service number 4 has been fully operational since Saturday, February 22.

Related articleTrams return to Karlova Ves Read more 

Trams on this route run at four minute intervals during peak hours and every five minutes beyond peak hours during working days and 7.5-minute intervals during weekends.

“The new track is quieter and has better parameters,” said Ľuboš Kasala from the traffic service Zelená Vlna of the public broadcaster RTVS. “It is one of the tracks that corresponds to the 21st century.”

Four-phase reconstruction

The long-awaited reconstruction of the tram track from the city centre to the boroughs of Karlova Ves and Dúbravka, the so-called Dúbravsko-Karloveská radial, started last June. The price tag for the whole project is €65.1 million including VAT, while the refurbishment itself is divided into four phases.

The first and second phases included reconstruction of the tram track from the Molecova tram stop via Karlova Ves borough up to the terminal stop in Dúbravka.

The remaining two phases of the track reconstruction will take place this year and should be completed by September. These will include reconstruction of the tracks from the Kapucínska tram stop to the stop at Chatam Sofer and from the tunnel via Castle Hill up to the Molecova tram stop. Work is planned to start in May and should be complete by September 2020.

24. Feb 2020 at 17:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Slovakia remembered victims, Fico remembered himself

Parliament has provided enough material for a political comedy movie once the Slovak movie directors get tired of thrillers and dramas based on current events.

Folklorists don't want folk art to be abused by fascists

Personalities of Slovak folklore joined their voices within the Not in My Costume initiative ahead of the 2020 election.

PM Pellegrini taken to hospital

He had to cancel his pre-election programme.

Peter Pellegrini's cabinet sent costly measures to parliament just days before the election.

Leaving the EU is science-fiction no longer

Has Britain found the right response to the challenges of this century?

The UK left Slovakia on January 31, 2020.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring