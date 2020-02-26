Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Slovakia votes: What is at stake in the 2020 election (overview)

The parliamentary election is expected to bring a change to the country after two years of coping with the aftermath of the Kuciak murder.

26. Feb 2020 at 13:14 Michaela Terenzani

Polling room. (Source: SME)

Read all about the 2020 parliamentary election here.

Slovakia: Election 2020

Parliamentary election takes place in Slovakia on February 29, 2020, between 7:00 and 22:00.

The moratorium applies from 7:00 in the morning on Thursday, February 27. During the last two days ahead of the election, the promotion of political parties is no longer allowed by law.

A ban on publishing polls applies in the last two weeks ahead of the vote.

Follow www.spectator.sk for real-time coverage of election results on election night.

Wednesday, February 26 is the last day of the election campaign, which many observers have described as the costliest Slovakia has ever seen.

This is also because the outgoing parliament, with the votes of the ruling Smer and SNS, aided by Sme Rodina and the far-right ĽSNS, introduced 13th pensions only two days before the moratorium starts. The measure is estimated to cost the state budget over €442 million only this year.

Moreover, the parliament also rejected the Istanbul Convention, which has become a hot campaign topic for populist and conservative groups, not only in this campaign.

First election after the murder of Kuciak

