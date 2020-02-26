Slovakia votes: What is at stake in the 2020 election (overview)

Slovakia: Election 2020

Parliamentary election takes place in Slovakia on February 29, 2020, between 7:00 and 22:00.

The moratorium applies from 7:00 in the morning on Thursday, February 27. During the last two days ahead of the election, the promotion of political parties is no longer allowed by law.

A ban on publishing polls applies in the last two weeks ahead of the vote.

