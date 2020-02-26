Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Employees of U.S. Steel Košice continue in shortened working hours

The negotiations over the new collective agreement are still underway.

(Source: TASR)

The employees of U.S. Steel Košice (USSK) will continue working for shortened working hours in March.

This stems from an agreement between the company’s representatives and the trade unions organisation. The conditions should be the same as in February, the SITA newswire reported.

“We will continue in March in the regime for not assigning work, as agreed in February,” Juraj Varga, head of the trade unions in USSK, told SITA.

Related articleSteel production in Košice steelworks dropped last year Read more 

This means that work will not be assigned for one working shift to the employees who work 12 hours, and for two shifts for employees who work on shifts for less than 10 hours. For the day of absence from work, employees will be paid compensation at 60 percent of their average earnings.

The regime with shorter working time was introduced in April 2019, and continued until the end of August. It was then reintroduced in November.

The representatives of USSK and trade unionists continue bargaining on a new collective agreement. It is hard to tell how long the negotiations will take place, but they want to sign a new deal before March 31, when the old one expires, Varga added for SITA.

26. Feb 2020 at 13:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Second "secret poll" confirms observers' expectations

Slovakia's voters defied the ban on polls through a crowdfunding campaign.

The Slovak parliament approved the law on a 50-day moratorium on pre-election polls on November 26, 2019

Slovak far right courts youth vote in pivotal ballot

As Slovakia prepares to vote on Saturday, thousands of young voters are expected to opt for a far-right party that many would call neo-Nazi. What gives?

Extremism is a growing problem.

Parliament approves 13th pensions just days before the elections

The parliament failed to adopt two more proposals on February 26. The special session is over.

An extraordinary session is held on February 25, 2020.

Ethnic Hungarians should not be divided into good and bad

The identity of Slovakia's Hungarians cannot be based on how they feel about Orbán.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (centre) and his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini (centre-left) during their visit at the transit zone for migrants in Röszke on the Hungarian-Serbian border.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring