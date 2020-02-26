Employees of U.S. Steel Košice continue in shortened working hours

The negotiations over the new collective agreement are still underway.

The employees of U.S. Steel Košice (USSK) will continue working for shortened working hours in March.

This stems from an agreement between the company’s representatives and the trade unions organisation. The conditions should be the same as in February, the SITA newswire reported.

“We will continue in March in the regime for not assigning work, as agreed in February,” Juraj Varga, head of the trade unions in USSK, told SITA.

Related article Steel production in Košice steelworks dropped last year Read more

This means that work will not be assigned for one working shift to the employees who work 12 hours, and for two shifts for employees who work on shifts for less than 10 hours. For the day of absence from work, employees will be paid compensation at 60 percent of their average earnings.

The regime with shorter working time was introduced in April 2019, and continued until the end of August. It was then reintroduced in November.

The representatives of USSK and trade unionists continue bargaining on a new collective agreement. It is hard to tell how long the negotiations will take place, but they want to sign a new deal before March 31, when the old one expires, Varga added for SITA.

26. Feb 2020 at 13:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff