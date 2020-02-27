Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Caught in the Net: 2,458 sexual predators contact 3 underage girls in 10 days

This documentary unveils how predators abuse young girls online.

Sabina Dlouhá portrayed a 12-year-old girl in the "V síti" film. Sabina Dlouhá portrayed a 12-year-old girl in the "V síti" film. (Source: Sme)

The documentary V sieti (Caught in the Net), directed by Vít Klusák and Barbora Chalupová, has opened up the shocking topic of sexual predators on the Internet.

Three adult actors pretended to be 12-year-old girls and became decoys for men of all ages who wrote to them, sent them porn, their own photos and videos in which they are masturbating and asked them to undress in front of a camera.

Actor Sabina Dlouhá, 20, describes how many men approached her during filming, what it was like to meet predators face-to-face, and why she had to seek the help of a psychologist.

“I constantly kept in mind how when a predator wrote or called me I was protecting a girl or boy to whom he would do it instead of me,” she says.

Was it difficult to be convincing in the role of a 12-year-old girl? How did you prepare for it?

I paid a visit to my former primary school where I could sit in the class with seventh graders and stay with them during breaks. I spent as much time in their company as possible. I also went with them to nature school (a concept in education where children leave their usual school for several days and go to a facility in the countryside where they attend classes and go on trips).

I tried to walk in their world and learn what they encounter in their lives. I had an advantage in that my cousin was also at that age, so she drew me into the life of a seventh grader. She told me who were the favourite Youtubers and TikTokers, and I realised I was living outside of this world. I didn't know any of them.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Feb 2020 at 15:13  | Michaela Žureková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Court sentences Kočner and Rusko to 19 years in prison

Specialised Criminal Court found Marian Kočner and Pavol Rusko guilty in the promissory notes case.

Marian Kočner arrives at the courtroom on February 27, 2020.

Slovakia votes: What is at stake in the 2020 election (overview)

The parliamentary election is expected to bring a change to the country after two years of coping with the aftermath of the Kuciak murder.

Illustrative stock photo

Čaputová said election is not the end of the road, Danko believes Slovakia is at a crossroad of history

Three top constitutional officials called on voters to turn out to vote on Saturday.

Zuzana Čaputová

NGOs have stood up against Kotleba and others’ attacks

Organisations also analysed which political parties are NGO-friendly.

ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba (centre).

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring