Caught in the Net: 2,458 sexual predators contact 3 underage girls in 10 days

This documentary unveils how predators abuse young girls online.

The documentary V sieti (Caught in the Net), directed by Vít Klusák and Barbora Chalupová, has opened up the shocking topic of sexual predators on the Internet.

Three adult actors pretended to be 12-year-old girls and became decoys for men of all ages who wrote to them, sent them porn, their own photos and videos in which they are masturbating and asked them to undress in front of a camera.

Actor Sabina Dlouhá, 20, describes how many men approached her during filming, what it was like to meet predators face-to-face, and why she had to seek the help of a psychologist.

“I constantly kept in mind how when a predator wrote or called me I was protecting a girl or boy to whom he would do it instead of me,” she says.

Was it difficult to be convincing in the role of a 12-year-old girl? How did you prepare for it?

I paid a visit to my former primary school where I could sit in the class with seventh graders and stay with them during breaks. I spent as much time in their company as possible. I also went with them to nature school (a concept in education where children leave their usual school for several days and go to a facility in the countryside where they attend classes and go on trips).

I tried to walk in their world and learn what they encounter in their lives. I had an advantage in that my cousin was also at that age, so she drew me into the life of a seventh grader. She told me who were the favourite Youtubers and TikTokers, and I realised I was living outside of this world. I didn't know any of them.

27. Feb 2020 at 15:13 | Michaela Žureková