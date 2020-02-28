Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
BRINGING WORLD TO THE CLASSROOM

FFF Slovakia: Politicians lack courage to tackle climate change

The movement has a message for Slovakia's next prime minister.

Students skip their classes and come to the Košice promenade to take part in the Fridays for Future protest on September 20, 2019. Students skip their classes and come to the Košice promenade to take part in the Fridays for Future protest on September 20, 2019. (Source: TASR)

Following Greta Thunberg's climate protests and the formation of Fridays for Future, a global youth movement fighting climate change, Slovak students have also taken action.

A group of young Slovaks formed Fridays for Future (FFF) Slovakia and then, they have gone on to organise climate strikes around the country.

Jakub Hrbáň of FFF Slovakia explains why he co-founded the movement in the country and how schools and parents of young activists react to their initiative.

He also claims the government has not done much to tackle climate change, ignoring many of the movement's 12 demands. As a result, Hrbáň has a message for politicians and Slovakia's next prime minister as well.

Greta Thunberg followers in Slovakia say local is important Read more  More than 100 kilograms of waste was pulled out of Tatra lakes Read more  Glossary: Climate change worries young SlovaksRead more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

28. Feb 2020 at 22:41  | Peter Dlhopolec

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Caught in the Net: 2,458 sexual predators contact 3 underage girls in 10 days

This documentary unveils how predators abuse young girls online.

Sabina Dlouhá portrayed a 12-year-old girl in the "V síti" film.

Čaputová said election is not the end of the road, Danko believes Slovakia is at a crossroad of history

Three top constitutional officials called on voters to turn out to vote on Saturday.

Zuzana Čaputová

Court sentences Kočner and Rusko to 19 years in prison

Specialised Criminal Court found Marian Kočner and Pavol Rusko guilty in the promissory notes case.

Marian Kočner arrives at the courtroom on February 27, 2020.

Slovakia votes: What is at stake in the 2020 election (overview)

The parliamentary election is expected to bring a change to the country after two years of coping with the aftermath of the Kuciak murder.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring