The man who defeated Smer. Who is Igor Matovič?

Matovič is often seen as an unpredictable and sometimes controversial politician.

“We woke a sleeping dragon,” said Igor Matovič after seeing an exit poll from the Focus polling agency which showed his Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) movement winning the election.

Preliminary results showed OľaNO winning the election with 25 percent, gaining 53 seats in the parliament.

Matovič said the people who voted for his party were people who did not trust the state and saw corruption as the most important issue in the country.

Always against Fico

Throughout his ten-year career in politics, Matovič has waged an anti-Smer, anti-Fico campaign. And over the last decade there have been a number of incidents where this made headlines.

In 2015, halfway through the Smer government, Matovič wrote on Facebook that then-PM Robert Fico and his wife owned a shell firm with two accounts in Belize Bank International, owning more than 674,000,000 dollars. Matovič later said this information had come from an anonymous tip off.

The police investigated the case and the Financial Intelligence Unit of Belize said that neither Fico nor his wife have ever held any personal or business accounts in Belize. Matovič was charged with slander, but prosecution proceedings were halted in 2018.

Matovič also led protests in front of the Bonaparte apartment buildings in Bratislava after the case of Ladislav Bašternák, who has since been convicted of tax fraud, became public. Bašternák was renting a flat in Bonaparte to then-PM Robert Fico.

Opposition parties organised 12 protests every Monday throughout the summer of 2016.

Meanwhile, during Slovakia’s EU presidency, which included events with international participation in Bratislava, Matovič parked a caravan in front of the parliament building with the slogan “Fico protects thieves” on it. He removed the caravan after Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko issued an order that no vehicles could park in front of parliament.

Political analyst Grigorij Mesežnikov from the Institute for the Public Affairs non-governmental think tank explained that OĽaNO gained momentum in the 2020 election because they had a real chance of defeating Smer.

“We can assume that half of those who voted for OĽaNO did so only because they hoped Smer would be defeated,” Mesežnikov told The Slovak Spectator.

He added that anti-Smer emotion was a strong motivation for voters and that Matovič used that in the elections.

“He is an intuitive politician, he knows where he can get support, and is able to communicate with voters very well as he is a very good speaker,” Mesežnikov explained.

Always number 150

1. Mar 2020 at 11:43 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová