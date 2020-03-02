Vagaská: Customers have power to push businesses to be more responsible

Companies should be actively engaged in environmental protection.

Read in this interview:

-How the perception of CSR has changed in Slovakia

-Whether pursuing CSR means a lower profit for a company

-What new business opportunities the fight against climate change can bring

-What the most interesting findings of a survey focused on CSR are

-What the challenges and plans of the Business Leaders Forum are

In the 1990s and early 2000s, companies understood corporate responsibility as donating a small portion of their profit to those less fortunate. Corporate responsibility has since become a part of the way companies do their business throughout the world, including Slovakia. Such a transition does not necessarily result in less profit for companies.

Contrary to this, companies should see the challenges humankind is facing as new business opportunities, said Ivana Vagaská, who took over from Michal Kišša as executive director of the Business Leaders Forum (BLF) in late December 2019.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with Vagaská about current corporate social responsibility (CSR) trends, where a company should start when focusing on CSR systematically and more.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What is your definition of CSR?

Ivana Vagaská (IV): There are several definitions of CSR. The European Commission defines it as enterprises taking a responsibility for their impact on society by making an effort to maximise their positive impact and minimise their negative one. Nevertheless, we at the BLF work with a wider definition relating to all the departments of a company, present in its everyday decisions, which are not detached from its business. This means that companies, when achieving profit, respect the expectations and needs of all their partners, with whom they are in contact when doing their business, i.e. employees, clients, business partners, suppliers, competition, the public administration, the government, but also the local community and environment.

TSS: With what ambitions did you take over as BLF executive director?

IV: As the team leader for CSR at the Pontis Foundation, I was in charge of strategies and the programme of BLF activities for the last two years. Thus, from this point of view my appointment has not changed the BLF leadership structure and helps us fulfill our motto: we educate, connect and inspire in order to make business worthwhile. BLF will keep being a networking platform with a vision to achieve sustainable growth via responsible entrepreneurship. We don’t stick to vague terms, but we are delivering functional content to our members. This means that we are opening concrete topics companies need to tackle and which resonate in society. It is necessary that companies do not exist isolated from society, but get involved in handling these topics. Thus, our members can share best practices while we get inspiration from our external environment and support companies to implement concrete solutions.

TSS: What is the biggest challenge when pursuing this?

IV: The heterogeneity of our members. Currently we have 47 members, from large international companies up to small-sized and local firms, and it is quite difficult to find unifying topics we can focus on. To remain multi-thematic, we join companies in working groups based on their interests. This way initiatives like the Fund for Transparent Slovakia, which fights against corruption, the Slovak Diversity Charter, the working group Companies to Community, which focuses on volunteering, and the working group Digital Skills of companies, which supports IT education in primary schools, have emerged within BLF. Our ambition is to introduce topics that enable companies to develop, learn new things and move forward, but also help companies change society for the better.

TSS: What have been the biggest achievements of BLF since its launch in 2004?

IV: Through our activities, we have helped society and other companies better understand what CSR actually is. When looking back to the 1990s and early 2000s, the understanding of CSR was narrowed to simple forms of donating and was separated from the core business of companies. This has changed thanks, in part, to BLF activities. Apart from serving as a platform for the exchange of ideas and inspiration, we organise the biggest event in Slovakia about CSR, the BLF CSR summit, every autumn.

We also publish recommendations for concrete CSR topics, which companies can download and implement. Last year we prepared recommendations supporting expert volunteering within companies, the employment of the disabled and the mental health of employees at work. All these are hot topics resonating in society.

Among our successes are the initiatives I already mentioned, within which we managed to connect several companies to address certain topics. In addition, we worked with the topic of employing the marginalised Roma, sharing the best practices of U.S. Steel Košice and Whirlpool with other companies. The Digital Skills working group is an example of a successful project that can inspire others abroad. In Slovakia, IT and telecom companies Accenture, Eset, Orange Slovensko and Slovak Telekom joined forces to help children better prepare for the 21st century.

They sent their employees to primary schools to train teachers of informatics to teach pupils programming in a creative way and simultaneously prepare them to deal with internet threats. This way they are bringing essential know-how to schools.

TSS: To what extent has corporate responsibility become a part of companies in Slovakia?

IV: The development in Slovakia is positive. Today, corporate responsibility is understood in its complexity. CSR is more about how companies do their business and less about what they do with the money they earn. Even though it might look like international companies have introduced CSR to Slovakia, this does not mean that small and local companies do not pursue corporate responsibility. Contrary to larger ones, they do not have their CSR institutionalised and do these activities intuitively, without even calling them CSR activities since a basic one is using a fair approach with all partners involved.

TSS: What were the results of the CSR survey BLF commissioned through the Focus polling agency last year?

IV: It showed that as much as 94 percent of people believe that companies, apart from generating a profit, should pursue CSR goals. This is really a high number. On the other hand, it is interesting that this has not yet been reflected in the purchase decisions of Slovaks. They already distinguish which companies are value-based, but this does not have a big influence on their decisions on what to buy, even though they, as customers, hold power. Here we are still lagging behind the West, where people realise their power and, apart from quality and price, consider whether a given producer does its business in a responsible way before they purchase a product.

Another surprising result was that as many as 53 respondents said that companies should actively engage in environmental protection and the mitigation of the impacts of climate change. This topic ranked even higher than education and the fight against corruption. This shows that people are becoming more sensitive to the impacts of climate change and that companies have to respond.

TSS: What are examples of CSR activities in Slovakia that can inspire other companies abroad?

IV: One inspiring activity is the volunteering event Naše Mesto (Our City). The Pontis Foundation started it 13 years ago, when the primary inspiration was from New York. 400 volunteers from 20 companies volunteered to make Bratislava a nicer city that first year. Now, each year about 10,000 volunteers from 150 companies do activities in 42 towns and villages across Slovakia. An example of individual CSR activity worth following is the initiative of the security software company Eset to award extraordinary scientists in Slovakia and thus promote importance of science and research among general public. Then there are several activities addressing work-life balance or, employment of marginalised groups, but this is also a trend abroad.

TSS: When a company decides to focus on CSR more systematically, where should it begin and what mistakes should it avoid?

IV: The basic principles of CSR are fairness, business ethics and transparency. This is where each company should start because without these principles, any concrete measures would be toothless. Thus, when a company is trying to decide on what it should base its CSR strategy, it should start with the identification of its partners and what their expectations are towards them. Then it should lead a dialogue with them about their needs and what the given company can do to ensure their relations are mutually beneficial. This will give it the basic framework from which to start.

Nevertheless, this is a basic step which companies often omit. They just rush into a not- properly-thought-out-action because their rival is doing the same or because it is trendy. We see this often in philanthropy, when a company distributes small amounts of money between various projects. However, this does not lead to significant change. Companies should focus on one or a few key topics.

TSS: Does the decision of a company to pursue CSR reflect on its profitability?

IV: This is a common piece of disinformation – that generating profit and societal values are in conflict. Famous Czech businessman Tomáš Baťa, who pursued CSR in his business during the first half of the 20th century, knew this. We had forgotten this over time, and a lot of companies pursued CSR only after they have made a profit. Today, there are more and more companies that are aware that the problems humankind is facing, such as poverty, equal opportunities, and climate change, are actually business opportunities. Not in the sense of utilising them for making profit, but for solving this problem with their products or services. Of course, corporate responsibility is something that happens in the long run and it is obvious that most measures require expenditures, but these will eventually be returned.

TSS: What are the current CSR trends in terms of the relation between companies and employees?

IV: As the unemployment rate in Slovakia is very low, at around 4 percent, companies use themes like work-life balance, flexibility, diversity and inclusion to keep existing employees and hire new ones. This is even more important with the arrival of the new generation on the labour market, for which flexibility at work and values a given company is pursuing are almost more important than salary.

TSS: Why is diversity at work important?

IV: I have to stress that diversity without inclusion does not bring any positive effect. Diversity means that at the workplace there are various types of people, i.e. young people, women who have returned from maternity leave, LGBTI people, seniors, and so on, and inclusion means that they all feel more like themselves and a part of the company.

This way companies create an open, flourishing atmosphere that is ultimately good for their business. It is clear this is a trend in Slovakia since there is an increasing number of companies that have signed the Slovak Diversity Charter. So far, 76 entities employing more than 77,000 people have signed it.

TSS: Sustainable development is a topic that has started to resonate more in society. What kind of role can BLF play as this is a topic companies can only solve in cooperation with public administration, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders?

IV: BLF has had a role in this process since its launch in 2004.

It was launched as a networking platform connecting individual businesses, the public sector, non-governmental organisations and the academic sphere with the aim to support these positive changes. People from its member companies lecture about CSR at the University of Economics in Bratislava, and we have a running dialogue with the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatisation, about our goals for sustainable development. Recently, we discussed with the Bratislava city council green solutions for Bratislava, which companies can adopt to help the city adapt to climate change.

All these are activities in which BLF acts as a facilitator of the dialogue, helping match those looking for solutions for their needs with those who are able to provide them.

2. Mar 2020 at 11:14 | Jana Liptáková