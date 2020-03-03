Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between March 6 and March 15, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

EVENT: Woman's Balance Day 2020; Starts: Mar 6, 8:30

PARTY: Indietronica; Starts: Mar 6, 22:00

EVENT: Book Swap; Starts: Mar 7, 10:00

EVENT: Inner dance - music ceremony; Starts: Mar 7, 19:00

CONCERT: Mireille Mathieu; Starts: Mar 10, 20:00

EVENT: Travel cinema: Scotland; Starts: Mar 10, 20:00

FILM: Visegrad Film Forum 2020; Starts: Mar 10-14

FILM: FEBIOFEST Bratislava; Starts: Mar 11-17

CONCERT: Lola Marsh; Starts: Mar 12, 19:00

CONCERT: Linkin Park Tribute Show; Starts: Mar 12, 20:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the year (selection of events for which it's advisable to obtain tickets early)

Galvaniho 28, Bratislava, Friday, March 6, 8:30

A reward day for every woman. During this day, you can experience several practical workshops on various topics (cooking workshop, meditation workshop or image and beauty workshop), start the day with breakfast from the dining room, measure your body composition and taste delicious coffee or healthy tea. You can also try various cosmetics from verified brands, whose products you can try or buy directly. Admission: €40-€49. More info: bit.ly/324tMJD.

KC Dunaj~, Nedbalova, Bratislava, Friday, March 6, 22:00

Do you miss a vitamin called winter music festival? At our party you can kick your favourite indie bands and electronic projects with dance effects! The endorphins on the floor will be inspired by the band Talkshow and DJ pair Diablo & Krto. Admission: €6. More info: www.facebook.com.

DESIGN FACTORY, Bottova, Bratislava, Saturday, March 7, 10:00

Come and enjoy the Book Swap in the bright, stylish design factory premises during the first Saturday of March. You will have good coffee, relax between books and a children's corner for the smallest readers. Admission: €4-5. More info: www.facebook.com.

Ayisi Yoga Center, Mliekárenská, Ružinov, Saturday, March 7, 19:00

We invite you to a music and dancing ceremony, led by the trio MAOK, MITSCH KOHN along with special guest SASCHA Cellist. This musical fusion met randomly at a summer festival in Europe. Although each of them is unique in improvisational work, together they create even greater musical dimension.

You will be guided through the musical experience in several waves. From the rhythmic dance, when you can just let your body flow and release any physical and mental tension, to the meditation-relaxation part, when you can enjoy your trip to the depths of your soul.

Describing beautiful music is like singing about colours, so we rather invite you to experience the music yourself.

Tickets: Until March 5th €25, at the door €30. More info: www.facebook.com.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/53MOxPJgusI

Axa Arena NTC, Bratislava, Tuesday, March 10, 20:00

The Queen of French chanson will perform in Bratislava again. Mireille Mathieu will not miss a chance to perform in Slovakia, where her all concerts have been sold out every time. Admission: €49-€199. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/ElI9EWXbVRk

KC Dunaj~, Nedbalova, Bratislava, Tuesday, March 10, 20:00

A land with thousands of castles, rugged highlands and mysterious stories. Dive into a mystical land in the north of the British Isles, famous for the Loch Ness Monster, James Bond, Brave Heart and Hogwarts from Harry Potter. Admission: €5. More info: www.facebook.com.

Vysoká škola múzických umení v Bratislave, Ventúrska, Bratislava, Tuesday-Saturday, March 10-14

Do you want to go behind the scenes? The 9th edition of the educational event is the right place for filmmakers looking for new international contacts and eager to know more about the filmmaking process from world-known professionals. Admission: €10-€20. More info: bit.ly/38Y9AvF.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/DZ6kggK_cGA

Kino Mladosť, Hviezdoslavovo námestie, Staré Mesto, Wednesday-Tuesday, March 11-17

From March 11 until March 17, the 27th FEBIOFEST Bratislava International Film Festival will take place in Bratislava. This year it brings Oscar-winning films, new films by winning directors from the prestigious Cannes festival, and films screened at other A-festivals in Toronto, Rotterdam and Venice.

The films will be screened at the Mladosť cinema, accompanying program at the V-club. More info: febiofest.sk.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/uFkwXx1r1io

Refinery Gallery, Vlčie hrdlo, Ružinov, Thursday, March 12, 19:00

Lola Marsh is coming to Bratislava! The Israeli indie-pop band from was formed in 2013 by Gil Landau and Yael Shoshana Cohen and since their premiere at Pohoda festival in 2014, they have become a popular band with the Slovak audience as well. Admission: €19. More info: www.pohodafestival.sk.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/zN5Id6_P-Qk

Majestic Music Club, Karpatská, Bratislava, Thursday, March 12, 20:00

A memory and tribute to the legendary singer Chester Bennington, whose voice and songs will remain in the memory of all connoisseurs of the genre and the band itself for a long time. A pleasant surprise for guests will be the 30 Second to Mars tribute at the beginning. Admission: €14-€25. More info: www.facebook.com.

TRAINING: Pilates in English; Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays; Starts: Every Thursday, 18:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy; Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00

TRAINING: Pilates in English– The class is in English, suitable for men and women, beginners and advanced, Slovaks and foreigners. The venue is equipped with Pilates requisites, a shower and a kitchen. (you do not need to bring a mat). Andrea’s classes are a mix of Pilates exercises for a strong core and and flexible body, as well as yoga exercises for stretching stiff muscles caused by a sedentary lifestyle. Her classes end with the all-important relaxation of body and mind. She also uses highly qualitative essential oils (doTerra) during the class. Refreshments, tea, fruit are included in the price. Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30; Open Mind centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge). More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays - You need to make reservation via yoga@internationals.sk. This is a beginners & intermediate class and you do not need any pre-knowledge. We will practice Dynamic Flow yoga. Take a look at one of our sessions: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalsBratislava/videos/1604953649521444/ Tea, water, fruit, showers are available to use for free. In these classes we will perform exercises that make us stronger, more flexible, obtain balance and have fun while doing it. Starts: Thursday 18:30; Open Mind Centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge) or €59 for a 10 session ticket you can use within 12 weeks. More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy - The Embassy of India in Bratislava is happy to announce the commencement of Yoga classes. The classes will be conducted by Ms. Jaiwanti, Yoga Teacher. The classes will cover Asanas, Pranayama, Meditation and Relaxation techniques. People interested in joining the Yoga Classes are requested to fill in the attached Registration Form. The Registration Form may then be sent to email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. For any clarification/further information, you may contact Ms. Jaiwanti at Tel: +421-2-5296 2916/7/8 or email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. Admission is free. Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00, Dunajska 4, Bratislava. More info: www.indianembassy.sk

DANUBIANA

Pasta Oner: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love

Robert Hromec: Falling Comet

Simona Čechová: Islands of Colours

SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Anna Daučíková. Work in Progress: 7 Situations

LV100. Ladislav Vychodil and the 20th Century Scene

TEMPORARY EXHIBITIONS IN DANUBIANA:

Pasta Oner: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love - The work of Pasta Oner presents an original, ironic commentary on contemporary popular culture. Pasta Oner’s traditional themes of obsession with money, sex, religion, luxury goods and the consumerist notions of beauty are translated into new contexts characterised by the technologisation of life, the increasing speed of information and the short attention-span aesthetics of today’s culture. It is into this world, of which Pasta – like all of us – is a part, that he brings his engaged art. His work shows both sides of hell and of ourselves. The interweaving of the concepts of good and bad and triviality and seriousness is the key to Pasta’s thought, which surprises us with the blatant delicacy of an endlessly extending arch, a somewhat pathetic Divine Comedy. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Robert Hromec: Falling Comet - Motifs related to Time Capsule and Falling Comet are the main interpretations of Robert Hromec’s exhibition at the Danubiana. Thus, it is only natural that the title Falling Comet arises from the artist’s current work, where his individual artistic expressions recording chaos versus cosmos are foremost. In these works, we can feel his search for human and artistic time-space. He finds and depicts it in unconventional techniques on aluminum plates, through the two-dimensional painting of active entries, which are engraved, and milled geometric elements in the form of specific structural surfaces or spatial reliefs. In this marvelous chaos and cosmic space, lines, circles and spirals encounter parts of human figures, arms and profiles of faces which are depicted in detail, blowups or multiplications of human silhouettes. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Simona Čechová: Islands of Colours - Simona’s professional combination and initial indecisiveness have a positive impact on her even today. Her work does not carry a clear and well-established style; she can transform it as she strives to truly understand the most suitable path to follow. She is an excellent listener and responsibly approaches every illustration assignment, communicating it flawlessly both internally and externally. The bipolarity of Simona’s work may catch the eye of spectators when looking at her broad portfolio. This is represented by the dual nature of her work – analogue and digital, each supported by its inherent poetics. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

TEMPORARY EXHIBITION IN SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Anna Daučíková. Work in Progress: 7 Situations - This solo exhibition by Anna Daučíková (b. 1950 in Bratislava) presents her work as glass artist, painter, photographer, and performance and video artist. As the title implies, this is no retrospective exhibition looking back on her finished work. The challenge is to show a selection of her complete and preserved pieces in a mutual relationship and connection with pieces she is now developing, along with others that she has yet to rework, finish, or otherwise create during the exhibition's run. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace. More info: www.sng.sk.

LV100. Ladislav Vychodil and the 20th Century Scene - In 2020, Slovak professional theater will celebrate the one hundredth anniversary of its founding, and in commemoration of this occasion the Slovak National Gallery is preparing an exhibition of professor Ladislav Vychodil (1920-2005), for whom this year will mark the one hundredth anniversary of his birth. His influence was crucial not only on the development of Slovak stage design of the second half of the 20th century, but also for the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, where he was co-founder of the independent department of stage design and mentor for several generations of stage designers. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace until July 5. More info: www.sng.sk.

SERVICE: Apostolic Church; Starts: Sundays, 9:30, Bratislava City Church, Trnavské mýto 1, English

SERVICE: Bratislava International Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Brotherhood Church (Cirkev bratská); Starts: Sundays 10:00, Cukrová 4, English

MASS: The Church of Saint Ladislav; Starts: Sundays 11:00, Špitálska, English

MASS: Church of St. John of Matha; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Latin

MASS: St. Martin’s Cathedral; Starts: Sundays 7:45 German, 9:00 Latin

MASS: Church of the Merciful Brothers; Starts: Sundays 11:30 Italian

SERVICE: Small Evangelical Church; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Hungarian, 10:00 English, 11:30 German, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Citylight Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Námestie 1.mája 1

SERVICE: Bratislava International Fellowship, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Trnavské mýto 1, (Istropolis)

SERVICE: International Baptist Church; Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Súľovská 2

JEWISH SERVICE: Synagogue on Heydukova Street; Starts: Friday evening (before twilight), Saturday morning (usually at 9:00), and during feasts, Hebrew

Highlights of the year

CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio; Starts: Mar 17, 2020

CONCERT: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour; Starts: Mar 21, 20:00

CONCERT: Roxette in Memoriam Tour; Starts: Apr 22, 20:00

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler; Starts: May 29, 2020

CONCERT: André Rieu; Starts: Jun 10; 20:00

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz; Starts: July 1, 2020

CONCERT: Simply Red; Starts: Nov 20, 20:00



CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio – Kenny Barron belongs among the most influential jazz pianists with impersonations of traditional and conservative forms of jazz. He exceptionally understands with Dave Holland who impersonates everything that could be imagined under the words modern jazz. These musicians are rarely in Slovakia, so do not miss the unique chance to see them live. Starts: Mar 17, 2020, Slovak Radio, Mýtna 1, Bratislava. Admission: €20-€40. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour - The concert of a renowned artist who tragically abandoned us seven years ago has received a unique hologram processing. The high-tech show, which will bring Whitney Houston's rich artistic legacy to life for a single night, will also visit the Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava. The "Evening with Whitney" hologram show is the work of American technology company BASE Hologram, which operates unique hologram concerts. In the past, the company has managed to perform hologram concerts of Marie Callas and Roy Orbison and other immortal legends. The Whitney Houston hologram show is traveling around the world. The world tour will begin in February 2020 in the UK, followed by Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Concerts in Mexico and the USA have been announced. Starts: Mar 21, 20:00, Incheba - Expo Aréna, hala C, Bratislava. Admission: €69. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Roxette in Memoriam Tour – At the end of 2019, the world learned that one of the most significant voices of the music scene, belonging to singer Roxette Marie Fredriksson, left this world forever. The official tribute band Roxette Ultimate Tribute is going on a European tour called Roxette in Memoriam Tour 2020 in honour of Marie Fredriksson. Within the tour, they will stop in Bratislava. Starts: Apr 22, 20:00, Atelier Babylon. Admission: €35-€42. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler - Fantastic news for Alvaro Soler's Slovak fans - on the 29th of May next year Alvaro will take his incredibly successful Mar de Colores Europe Tour to Slovakia, where he'll deliver a great concert at the AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Starts: May 29, 2020, AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Admission: €40-€50. More info: listocheck.sk.

CONCERT: André Rieu – André Rieu, the musician named as the modern “King of Waltz” will play a concert in 2020 in Bratislava. He will perform together with the 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world. Starts: Jun 10; 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €65-€125. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz - The multi-talented singer, musician and actor, Lenny Kravitz, has announced his upcoming tour called “Here to Love” Tour 2020. The native of New York will perform for the Slovak audience on July 1, 2020 at the Ondrej Nepela Ice Stadium in Bratislava. The biggest hits of Kravitz's career will be played, such as American woman, Fly away, I belong to you, Ain't over til it's over, and Again, as well as fresh songs. Starts: July 1, 2020, 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €59-€84. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Simply Red – English band Simply Red with singer Mick Hucknall has a new funky album named Blue Eyed Soul and is starting a new tour in Europe. They will also include one stop in Bratislava. Starts: Nov 20, 2020, 20:00 AXA Arena NTC. Admission: €59-€79. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

