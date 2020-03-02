Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

How did Slovakia vote?

Check out how the districts and self-governing regions in Slovakia voted in the February 29 parliamentary election.

(Source: TASR)

The official results of the February 29 parliamentary election resulted in OĽaNO replacing Smer as the most popular party. It won in a majority of districts across the country.

“The demand for change in the style of ruling after the murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová did not come only from Bratislava, which is how Robert Fico tried to put it, but also other regions across the country,” political geographer Tomáš Madleňák told the Sme daily.

Related articleFirst post-election analysis: Massive win for Matovič, debacle for PS/Spolu, Danko wiped out Read more 

With its image as an anti-corruption movement, OĽaNO attracted voters in various regions, including the right leaning liberal areas (where it fought for voters with the Progressive Slovakia/Spolu coalition and Za Ľudí), the right leaning conservative areas like Orava, Spiš and Šariš (where it fought with the Christian Democratic Movement), and the south with the majority of Hungarian inhabitants, he added.

While Smer dominated in 70 Slovak districts four years ago, it was now left with 25. In three districts, Hungarian Community Togetherness (MKS) won. This is how the election map after February 29 vote looks:

How did people in regions vote?

2. Mar 2020 at 13:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Matovič holds all the trump cards

The rest of the potential ruling coalition is left at his mercy.

Fico (left) and Matovič.

Slovakia will get an Ordinary PM

The composition of the next parliament still raises more questions than answers the day after election weekend.

Smer falls from grace, descends into opposition

A major self-reflection required if the once-strongest party wants to halt the fall.

The party’s top representatives avoided journalists, before PM Peter Pellegrini eventually spoke to the gathered media to comment.

Matovič does not intend to take Slovakia down the Hungarian or Polish path

Slovakia is set to get a conservative parliament and a conservative government. What does it mean and how long will they last?

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring