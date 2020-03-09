Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Goddess of winter Morena was burnt at Čachtice castle

People welcomed spring.

(Source: TASR)
People at Čachtice castle burnt the goddess of winter Morena and welcomed goddess of spring Vesna, who with joy and cheerfulness hurries winter out and brings warmth to gardens, forests and meadows.

“It is great, except the cold, maybe,” said visitor of the castle Tatiana, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “I hope that by burning Morena, Vesna will finally arrive, the weather will be warm and we can go to the castle more often.”

Summer season will start soon

The summer tourist season at Čachtice castle will officially open on April 11. “We have already prepared a common project, Road for a treasure, which includes the Čachtice, Beckov, and Plavecký castles ,” said castellan Katarína Orthová.

Visitors will collect ducat hidden in the castles. She added that the 2019 season brought a record number of visitors to the castle – more than 68,000.

9. Mar 2020 at 13:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

