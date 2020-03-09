Coronavirus confirmed in Košice and Martin

The total number of infected people grew to seven.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in norther and eastern Slovakia.

The infected person in Košice is a 26-year-old employee of U.S. Steel Košice company, who is hospitalised in the Košice University Hospital. PM Peter Pellegrini confirmed this at his press briefing following Monday's meeting of the crisis staff at the Interior Ministry.

>>> Read all news about the coronavirus in Slovakia here.

The U.S. Steel confirmed the infected person is their employee, citing the report of the regional health authorities, the Korzar daily wrote.

The regional health authority told the company that the man contracted the virus during his holiday to France. He did not go to work after his holiday and thus did not threaten the health of the U.S.Steel employees, U.S.Steel Košice spokesperson Ján Bača told Korzar.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases thus rose to seven.

​​​​​​

Measures taken The crisis staff issued several measures on March 6: All flights from Slovak international airports to Italy have been banned since Monday, March 9.

School trips and excursions abroad are banned.

Travellers at airports should be ready to have their temperature measured.

Patients' visits in all hospitals around Slovakia are banned.

Visits to social care facilities are banned as well.

Info campaign will be conducted at border crossings with Austria - Berg, Kittsee, and Jarovce. As of 16:00 on Friday, March 6, there will be additional checks at these border crossings; rescuers will be checking people for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The National Centre of Health Information recommends people in Slovakia use the ePrescription service and limit visits to the doctor. Thanks to e-Prescription, people can just call their doctor on the phone and ask for a prescription, which they can then pick up in any pharmacy.

The government recommends the Conference of Bishops of Slovakia to consider restricting religious services that are attended by larger numbers of people.

9. Mar 2020 at 17:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff