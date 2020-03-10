VÚB bank raises fees for its services

The bank did not say if the special bank levy was the reason.

VÚB bank is yet another bank that has decided to raise its fees for clients.

As of June, fees for cash and non-cash operation, SEPA transactions and debit and credit cards will increase in the bank.

Bank pushes internet banking

The increase of fees includes housing loans, cash and exchange services.

The bank did not say whether the special bank levy imposed on banks last year was the reason for the increase in prices. VÚB bank Spokesperson Dominik Miša stated that the company has reassessed the current real costs connected with the difficulty of the work with cash at the branches.

The long-time strategy is to use internet banking more, according to Miša.

“Only fees connected to branches or assignment of tasks via the Contact service go up,” said Miša, as quoted by SITA.

Clients of other banks should be ready for higher fees, analysts agree.

ATM instead of visiting a branch

The bank aims to motivate its clients to withdraw cash using a debit card on its ATMs in Slovakia or ATMs of the Intesa Sanpaolo group abroad. In those ATMs, withdrawal is free of charge for their clients.

The fee for withdrawal from another ATM will increase from €2.50 to €3.

Bank deposit through the ATMs is free for clients. The banks are working on the improving of the internet banking, reconstruction of the branches, building self-service zones and widening the network of ATMs where people can make a deposit.

10. Mar 2020 at 13:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff