Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Slovakia

Meanwhile, hospitals lack protective devices, PM considers closing all schools.

The market on Miletičova Street in Bratislava was closed. (Source: SITA)

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia. Overall, there are 10 patients officially infected with the virus, epidemiologist Zuzana Krištúfková told the public-service broadcaster RTVS. The three new cases were all in contact with the infected people, and they all were in quarantine.

The well-known market at Miletičova Street in Bratislava is closed due to suspicion that one of the shop assistants is infected with coronavirus. The woman has a positive travel anamnesis as she returned from Asia less than 10 days ago, Ružinov Mayor Martin Chren wrote on Facebook.

“For preventive reasons, the market will be closed from March 11 until further notice,” wrote Chren on Facebook.

Slovakia will purchase a fast-test for coronavirus, said outgoing PM Peter Pellegrini before the March 11 government session. The testing of people in the Bratislava Region in their homes starts on March 11. Meanwhile, the University Hospital in Košice started the tests, and the hospital in Banská Bystrica is expected to join soon.

PM Pellegrini said that they would consider closing all schools across Slovakia for 14 days. “If we withdraw a million people from circulation, we decrease the risk,” Pellegrini said. “People never learn, they don't realise that the only protection is not to go out.”

The hospitals in Malacky and Veľký Krtíš claim that they do not have protective means for their medical workers, like masks and respirators. The Malacky hospital (Bratislava Region) was trying to get them from the Administration of the State Material Reserves but was unsuccessful. The hospital in Veľký Krtíš (Banská Bystrica Region) tried to ask other hospitals or for high prices from distributors, with no major success. The prime minister’s spokesperson Patrícia Macíková said that the supplies have not been released as no hospitals have asked for them. (Sme)

The Slovak financial sector is fully functional, the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) said in response to the coronavirus infection in Slovakia. The bank employees who ensure basic operation and those who conduct activities necessary for the smooth operation of the Slovak bank system will work under modified protection regime. The employees who can work outside the NBS building will work from home until further notice. (TASR)

A regular disinfection has been carried out on trains, at the airports and at postal offices in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, said outgoing Transport Minister Árpád Érsek (Most-Híd) after the crisis staff meeting. He would also ask the state-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK to become a member of the crisis staff as many citizens use trains for travelling. (TASR)

Local travel agencies will cancel planned April trips to Italy without cancellation fees. Jana Varinská of the Slovak Association of Travel Agencies said they are dealing with each situation very individually. (SITA)

Check out how the masks are made in Bánovce nad Bebravou.

11. Mar 2020 at 13:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff