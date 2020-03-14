Slovakia has 12 new coronavirus cases

Overall, there are now 44 cases, including a doctor at a children's hospital.

Slovakia has 12 new cases of the coronavirus, PM Peter Pellegrini reported on March 14. That makes the overall number of infected patients in Slovakia 44.

The 12 cases according to their place of residence are from:

- Bratislava (four men, three women)

- district Bytča (one man)

- district Svidník (one man)

- district Senec (two women)

- district Nové Zámky (one man)

Pellegrini stated that the government will consider announcing more stringent restrictions on Sunday, March 15, in an attempt to prevent spreading the coronavirus. He criticised people sitting in pubs and not taking the recommendations of the authorities seriously. “It seems that only such big and serious restrictions will help here," he told media.

One of the infected is a doctor from the National Institute of Child Disease at Kramáre hospital in Bratislava. She was infected abroad. Three of her colleagues are in quarantine. (Denník N)

Doctor Peter Visolajský said in a Facebook video that Slovakia is expected to see a scenario similar to the Italian one, meaning overcrowded hospitals where doctors do not have enough time to help so many patients. He said that it is necessary to overcome this situation by slowing down the spread of the virus. Visolajský also warned that people should stay home, only one person from the family should go shopping and people should cover their noses and mouth either by a mask or another piece of clothing. “The oddball should be the person on the street who is not wearing a mask, not the one that is wearing it.”

Train schedules are changing, too. International train connections are cancelled. However, private train transporter RegioJet also announced that international trains Košice-Prague-Košice and Žilina – Bratislava – Prague and back will not run even within the country. Railways of the Slovak Republic (ŽSR) changed the timetable as well from March 14. The new schedule is accessible only online, it will not be changed at all stops and train stations.

One of the eleven new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday, March 13, is a secretary of the police department in the Old City district in Košice. She might have contracted the virus from her son studying in Denmark. After a short stay in Slovakia he has already returned to Denmark and claims that he is healthy. As a consequence, 35 policemen who were in contact with the secretary were sent into home quarantine and are being tested for the coronavirus. More than 60 policemen work in this department, which is the largest district department in Slovakia. “We will see how many of them will return after the tests,” said Radoslav Fedor, director of the Regional Directorate of the Police Corps in Košice as cited by the Korzár daily. “I believe all of them.”

Ten people who were in contact with a foreign man with a confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus, residing in Dolné Dubové close to Trnava, were sent into 14-day quarantine and tested for the coronavirus. The results will probably be known on Monday, March 16.

Production in the refinery Slovnaft in Bratislava, a strategic company producing petrol and diesel, continues without restrictions.

Medusa, one of the biggest Slovak restaurant chains, has closed all its restaurants, bars and clubs as of March 14 for an unspecified period. Only canteens in business centres and with large corporate clients were left open.

Nové Mesto, borough of Bratislava, closed the market hall on Trnavské Mýto and the cable car on the Kamzík hill as of March 13 for an unspecified period.

Police patrols are informing people at Slovak-Polish borders that after returning from shopping in Poland, they are obliged to go into compulsory 14-day quarantine.

The office of the Slovak president has adopted tightened anti-coronavirus measures. These include measuring temperatures and disinfecting hands on entry. Journalists who show infection symptoms or recently visited risky countries are asked not to attend media events organised by the Presidential Palace.

The city of Košice has closed its zoo and recommends not using air conditioning in companies, shops, and factories as well as private apartments.

14. Mar 2020 at 20:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff