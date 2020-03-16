Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Parking policy could affect the real estate market in Bratislava

Views of real estate analysts differ over the impact of the parking policy.

Parking in Bratislava now.Parking in Bratislava now. (Source: TASR)

The launch of a city-wide parking policy from the beginning of 2021 could affect the future real estate market in Bratislava. It is possible that the demand for housing in neighbouring villages, from where people commute to work in the Slovak capital by car, will decrease.

“The parking policy will make parking for people who bought housing outside Bratislava more difficult,” said Vladimír Kubrický, analyst for the Real Estate Union, as cited by the TASR newswire. “This doesn’t mean, however, that they will start moving en masse to the capital.”

Related articleBratislava's new parking policy. What will change? Read more 

However, difficult parking could affect potential buyers who are considering moving outside Bratislava. The result may also be a decline in the demand for housing in nearby municipalities from which people commute for work, added Kubrický.

On the other hand, analysts for Bencont Investments do not expect any significant impact on the real estate market, either in Bratislava or the surrounding villages.

“A quieter environment is attractive, but buyers more and more prefer to live close to their places of work and leisure activities,” said Rudolf Bruchánik, chief analyst for Bencont Investments.

Analysts do agree on the unrivalled position that Bratislava holds in the real estate market in terms of buyer preferences when making decisions between living in the city and living in the vicinity of Bratislava. New satellite housing around the larger cities in Slovakia continues to sell. However, escaping from the bustle of the city is far from being as romantic as it was 10-15 years ago, said Kubrický. He added that dense monolithic construction, lack of infrastructure in these satellite areas and more frequent and bigger traffic jams has had a sobering effect on fans of life in the countryside.

The development of residential real estate indicates that people increasingly prefer to live in apartments in cities as opposed to living in family houses in the countryside. This is proven, according to Kubrický, by the faster rise in the price of apartments compared to family houses over last few years. The other side of the coin, Bruchánik admits, is that high prices and the lack of flats in Bratislava could push people out into peripheral localities in the future.

16. Mar 2020 at 16:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Bratislava

Top stories

Number of coronavirus cases increases, measures updated

The central crisis staff decided to extend the national emergency to the whole health care sector on March 16.

PM Peter Pellegrini and Interior Minister Denisa Saková inform about the modified preventive measures after the March 16 crisis staff meeting.

Of people and viruses

The government keeps tightening measures. But it is not all about the corona in Slovakia these days.

Igor Matovic, Veronika Remisova, and Richard Sulik.

Matovič has done the easy part; now we are in it with him

The new prime minister and his government will have only hours instead of the usual hundred days.

New measures: National emergency and further limits to business

Coronavirus will close most shops and service providers. We are doing ok so far, PM Peter Pellegrini said.

PM Peter Pellegrini announces further measures and national emergency after the March 15 session of his cabinet.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring