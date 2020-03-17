Snowflake blossoms in Vihorlatské mountains

It grows in ten localities in eastern Slovakia.

Spring snowflake (Leucojum vernum subs. carpathicum) blossoms are special to the Vihorlatské mountains.

“It grows in ten localities in Slovakia and only in eastern Slovakia,” the Administration of the Protected Area (CHKO) Vihorlat wrote on a social network.

The richest and most well-known locality among them is Jovsianska hrabina. Environmentalists point out that tearing off the flowers or uprooting the bulbs of this plant and all others in this area is forbidden.

This Carpathian kind of spring snowflake has yellow stains on its petals unlike the “ordinary” spring snowflake, which has green stains.

17. Mar 2020 at 21:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff