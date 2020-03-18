Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Why budget stimulus during corona crisis is essential

The unexpected outbreak of coronavirus, which has inevitably changed the social behavior of consumers as well as many corporations, has important implications for the government’s fiscal policy.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

In the current economic situation, the lack of macroeconomic response from the fiscal policy could exacerbate the resulting path of the menacing economic slowdown.

Just as encouraging social distancing can help slow down the progress of the virus and flatten the curve of affected people, an effective macroeconomic response from the government is necessary to flatten the negative curve of the economic weakening due to the extraordinary and temporary situation during the virus outbreak.

The example of China, which is gradually re-launching economic activity after 1.5 months of strict preventive measures against the virus, is an important reminder that the economic shock can be temporary and hence requires effective bridging measures especially for small and medium-sized companies, as well as for self-employed tradesmen.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Mar 2020 at 13:48  | Vladimír Vaňo

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

A woman positive with coronavirus has died

The exact reason of her death will be confirmed by an autopsy, PM Pellegrini said.

Illustrative stock photo

It’s official: These are the names of the new ministers

New government wants to deal with the coronavirus outbreak first.

Left to right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina)

Two dressmakers sewed masks for fellow villagers

Women from eastern Slovakia made 1,000 masks.

Two women from Malá Tŕňa sew masks for their fellow citizens.

An app to notify people about the coronavirus patients around them (news digest)

The number of confirmed cases soared to nearly 100 on March 17. Jaguar Land Rover will temporarily stop its car production.

The Tesco distribution centre in Beckov, in the Trenčín Region, on March 17, 2020.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring