A woman positive with coronavirus has died

The exact reason of her death will be confirmed by an autopsy, PM Pellegrini said.

An 84-year-old woman who was positively diagnosed with the coronavirus has died, PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) informed on March 18.

Pellegrini did not want to confirm that the coronavirus infection was the cause of her death since she suffered from several health issues, including atherosclerosis. Moreover, she had suffered a heart attack before.

“I refuse to officially confirm that we have a death from Covid-19,” Pellegrini told the press.

The woman was infected with the coronavirus after meeting her son and grandson who had returned from abroad. An autopsy will show if the coronavirus was the real cause of her death.

Pellegrini also said that there are 105 confirmed coronavirus cases in Slovakia for now. 35 people are hospitalised, but no one needs artificial lung ventilation.

18. Mar 2020 at 14:38 | Compiled by Spectator staff