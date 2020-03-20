Parliament sworn in, refused Blaha and Kotleba as committee chairs

MPs at the founding parliamentary session chose the Speaker of Parliament, his deputies and chairs of parliamentary committees.

The freshly sworn-in MPs elected the top posts in the parliament and its committees at their very first session, which took place under unusual hygienic measures due to the coronavirus.

After all the MPs shook the gloved hand of Andrej Danko, an act required by the Constitution to complete their oath, they proceeded to elect the parliament's speaker, his deputies and the chairs of the parliamentary committees.

As per the agreement among the parties of the new ruling coalitoin, leader of Sme Rodina Boris Kollar was elected to replace Andrej Danko as parliament's speaker. Danko will no longer serve in the parliament; his party did not reach the necessary 5 percent of the vote in the February 29 election to enter the parliament.

Electing committee chairs did not go without controversies. Based on tradition in Slovakia, the coalition gets the chairs of 12 committees while the opposition (Smer and the far right LSNS) gets seven.

Blaha causes dispute

Certain nominations, however, led to heated discussions among some MPs. Notably, Smer proposed its MP Ľuboš Blaha to chair the human rights committee.

Blaha is known for spreading disinformation online. He also took a photo with a communist symbol he got for his birthday from Smer chair Robert Fico.

Incoming PM Igor Matovič (to be appointed on Saturday, March 21), said that Smer must be joking proposing Blaha for the post.

“I would certainly not support Mr Blaha, an admirer of regimes repressing human rights, to become chairman of the human-rights parliamentary committee,” Matovič said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

During the just-finished term, Blaha, a coalition MP, served as the head of the European affairs committee.

MP Robert Fico stood up for Blaha. He stated that if coalition MPs do not vote for Blaha, Smer MPs will not vote for Boris Kollár for speaker. Fico mentioned his dubious past and contacts with the underworld.

Nevertheless, MPs elected Boris Kollár as new Speaker of Parliament with 106 votes.

Parliament failed to elect Blaha for the chair of the human rights committee. He got 55 votes in favour and 84 votes against, while five MPs abstained from voting.

Far-right MPs on special committees

The election of MPs of the far right for committee members has provoked criticism among the public.

In the 2016-2020 term, the first that the ĽSNS sat in the parliament, they were not elected to chair any of the committees.

The distribution of committee chairs between the two opposition parties, Smer and ĽSNS,was left up to them. ĽSNS got the chance to nominate two chairs for two special commissions. They proposed Martin Beluský for the committee overseeing the activities of the National Security Bureau (NBÚ) and their chairman Marian Kotleba for the committee overseeing the activities of the intelligence service (SIS).

Prior to the vote of the chairs of special committees, SaS MP Ondrej Dostál called on his fellow MPs to follow the practice from the previous term.

"We are to vote about letting members of an extremist party lead two committees working with classified information," Dostál noted, as quoted by the Sme daily. "The so-far practice has been that the fascist party has had no representation among the chairs of committees. We should stick to that."

MPs in the end elected Beluský to chair the committee overseeing the NBÚ, but Kotleba was not elected.

Two committee chairs thus remained empty, as well as two deputy parliament speaker chairs; one for Smer and one for the SaS. Smer is expected to nominate the outgoing MP Peter Pellegrini.

The next parliamentary session is to take place on Tuesday, March 24.

Who holds a post in the new Slovak parliament? Speaker of Parliament: Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) Deputy Speakers of Parliament: Gábor Grendel (OĽaNO), Juraj Šeliga (Za Ľudí) The committees will be chaired by the following MPs: Mandate and Immunity Committee: Andrea Andrejuvová (OĽaNO) European Affairs Committee: Tomáš Valášek (Za ľudí) Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee: Milan Vetrák (OĽaNO) Finance and Budgetary Committee: Marián Viskupič (SaS) Economic Affairs Committee: Peter Kremský (OĽaNO) Agriculture and Environment Committee: Jaroslav Karahuta (Sme rodina) Public Administration and Regional Development Committee: Jozef Lukáč (Sme rodina) Social Affairs Committee: Jana Žitňanská (Za ľudí) Health Care Committee: Jana Cigániková (SaS) Defence and Security Committee: Juraj Krúpa (OĽaNO) Foreign Affairs Committee: Juraj Blanár (Smer) Education, Science, Youth and Sports Committee: Richard Vašečka (OĽaNO) Culture and Media Committee: Kristián Čekovský (OĽaNO) Human Rights Commitee: - Special Control Committee Overseeing the Activities of the Slovak Information Service: Erik Tomáš (Smer) Special Control Committee Overseeing the Activities of the ​​​​National Security Bureau: Martin Beluský (ĽSNS) ​ Special Control Committee for the Control of the Military Intelligence: -

20. Mar 2020 at 19:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff