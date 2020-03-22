Items in shopping cart: View
Slovakia has seven new coronavirus cases

The total number of cases exceeded 180.

Seven more people were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on March 22, increasing the total number to 185.

Altogether 3,304 tests have been negative.

22. Mar 2020 at 18:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

