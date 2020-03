Hike from Podlesok to Kláštorisko and Malý Kyseľ

Look at the photos in our gallery.

More information about travelling in Slovakia

Please see our Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide

During these hectic times, many people find solace in nature. National Park Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) is truly a paradise for nature-lovers.

Scroll through our gallery to see what the hike from Podlesok to Kláštorisko and Malý Kyseľ looks like.

23. Mar 2020 at 12:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff