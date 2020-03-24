Legendary Tatramat changes name

Name change will not affect employees.

One of the top employers in northern Slovakia, the Tatramat company, is changing its name. From April 1 its name will be Stiebel Eltron Slovakia. With this step, it wants to get closer to its parent company, said Peter Štrbian of the company.

The name change will not have any impact on the current production, number of working places and products of the Tatramat brand.

“Our aim is to continue in the production of our key devices,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Employees in Poprad do not have to worry about the cutting down of workplaces or disruption of their salaries. A collective agreement is still valid. The production of Tatramat devices continues.”

Better competitiveness

Stiebel Eltron belongs to producers of boilers, devices for warming water, heating, air-circulation and cooling based on renewed energy sources.

The international group operates worldwide, but production plants are in five countries: Slovakia, Germany, Sweden, Thailand and China. It employs about 4,000 employees around the world.

“Considering the competition and current situation on the market, it is important that each of our plants explicitly show its pertinence to our parent company to ensure better competitiveness,” Štrbian said, as quoted by TASR.

24. Mar 2020 at 14:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff