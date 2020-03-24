Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Legendary Tatramat changes name

Name change will not affect employees.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

One of the top employers in northern Slovakia, the Tatramat company, is changing its name. From April 1 its name will be Stiebel Eltron Slovakia. With this step, it wants to get closer to its parent company, said Peter Štrbian of the company.

Related story:Pop the Hubert! Guzzle the Zlatý Bažant! Read more 

The name change will not have any impact on the current production, number of working places and products of the Tatramat brand.

“Our aim is to continue in the production of our key devices,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Employees in Poprad do not have to worry about the cutting down of workplaces or disruption of their salaries. A collective agreement is still valid. The production of Tatramat devices continues.”

Better competitiveness

Stiebel Eltron belongs to producers of boilers, devices for warming water, heating, air-circulation and cooling based on renewed energy sources.

Related story:The story of iconic hand-cream goes on Read more 

The international group operates worldwide, but production plants are in five countries: Slovakia, Germany, Sweden, Thailand and China. It employs about 4,000 employees around the world.

“Considering the competition and current situation on the market, it is important that each of our plants explicitly show its pertinence to our parent company to ensure better competitiveness,” Štrbian said, as quoted by TASR.

24. Mar 2020 at 14:02  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Masks will be obligatory, new measures mainly aimed at the elderly

Cabinet and crisis staff sat well into the night, introduced new set of measures.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Government sets up a permanent crisis staff for coronavirus situation (news digest)

Volkswagen Slovakia will prolong the suspension of its production, while Schaeffler Kysuce sent its employees on corporate holiday. Read the overview of news from March 23.

PM Igor Matovič and the members of the permanent crisis staff Peter Škodný, Robert Mistrík, Peter Visolajský and Vladimír Krčméry.

People like being smart. In banking and insurance too

What comes after mobile phone and smart watch payments? Banks have more solutions in the pipeline.

New ways of payments are popular in Slovakia.

Ordinary PM has to cope with extraordinary times

Matovič rains on Pellegrini’s final parade: All we found was empty shelves.

PM Igor Matovič and President Zuzana Čaputová

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)