Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Bad, worse, or worst. Central bank shows its scenarios for Slovak economy

Slovakia is headed into recession.

Peter Kažimír, Governor of the National Bank of SLovakiaPeter Kažimír, Governor of the National Bank of SLovakia (Source: SITA)

The situation Slovakia and the world are in resembles a guinea pig, said Ľudovíť Ódor, vice-governor of Slovakia's central bank, as he and his fellow analysts presented their outlook for the economy.

The Slovak name for guinea pig literally translates as ‘sea pig’.

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

“I would call it a guinea pig project. It is neither a sea animal nor a pig,” said Ódor, as he presented the three scenarios of the possible economic development of Slovakia for 2020 by the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) on March 24.

Instead of its regular quarterly medium-term forecast, the NBS presented three scenarios of possible economic development as the COVID-19 virus pandemic and its impacts on the Slovak economy does not allow for making a detailed prediction using standard methods.

>>> Read everything about coronavirus in Slovakia here.

The scenarios, all based on a two-month lockdown of the Slovak economy and especially its service sector, differ especially in the estimation of the depth of the arriving crisis from the external environment, while the central bank recalls the openness of the Slovak economy and thus its dependence on foreign markets. Slovakia is the fourth-most open economy in the European Union.

Three scenarios

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Mar 2020 at 13:20  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Migration crisis

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

What kind of data the Slovak government wants to collect about people

It probably does not have the technology to determine exact location.

The government wants to track geolocation data from people's phones to contain the epidemic.

Schools will remain shut until further notice

Some key school-leaving exams have been cancelled, others postponed.

Albert Einstein Grammar School in Bratislava.

Kiska’s departure will please Smer. The party should survive

When the ex-president Andrej Kiska founded Za Ľudí, he was ready to become a prime minister.

Andrej Kiska surrounded by his colleagues from the Za Ľudí party during the election night.

Foreigners volunteer to help Slovakia, masks and tests arriving from China (news digest)

Prepare for cold nights. Your overview of news from March 24.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic receive help in the fight against COVID-19 at the Prague airport on March 24, 2020.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)