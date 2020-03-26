A hike in Belianske Tatry resembles a walk on Mars

Belianske Tatry was closed in 1978, but not completely.

Tourists walk to a mountain hut by the Green Mountain Lake (Zelené pleso) in Belianske Tatry. (Source: TASR)

Is the Belianske Tatry mountain range closed for tourists because a spaceship landed there?

The mountain range, located in the eastern part of the High Tatras, is dotted with valleys, but only one is open to hikers.

Sergei of Russia and Ingeborg of Norway, both living in Košice, set out on a trip to the Belianske Tatry in October 2019. Listen to their adventures, which started on a bus from the settlement of Tatranská Lomnica to the nearby village of Ždiar, and ended up at Skalnaté pleso (Rocky Mountain Lake).

Listen to the episode:

What did they see and experience on their hike? Find out on this week’s adventurous episode.

A mountain hut at the Green Mountain Lake in the Belianske Tatry mountain range and its reflection. (Source: TASR)

26. Mar 2020 at 16:18 | Peter Dlhopolec