Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Via ferrata hikes are closed

Coronavirus is the reason.

Ferrata to Martinské HoleFerrata to Martinské Hole (Source: Sme)
The mountain rescue service closed via ferrata hiking routes in Slovakia, the hiking.sk website reported.

“We dealt with the gathering of people in one place, then the disinfection of the secure means at the ferrata, the difficulty of moving with a mask and a problem with the rescue of an injured person in a given space,” said Vladimír Šedek, director of the Regional centre Veľká Fatra, as quoted by hiking.sk.

Closed until further notice

However, the measure concerns only the ferrata to Martinské Hole. The other three ferrata hikes in Slovakia, at Skalka, in Liptovské Revúce and in Slovak Paradise, are closed for the season.

These ferratas were planned to be open from May 1, then from June 1 to 15. However, the closure will apply until further notice since nobody knows how long the pandemic will last.

Other closures are not planned; the rescue team wants people to be able to bolster their mental health by spending time outdoors.

1. Apr 2020 at 22:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

