Slovakia agrees with wearing masks and would tolerate a curfew

The recent Focus poll suggests most people in Slovakia are satisfied with how the government is managing the coronavirus crisis.

Most people in Slovakia think the state is managing the current coronavirus crisis well and is providing accurate information, under both former PM Peter Pellegrini and current PM Igor Matovič.

Nearly 80 percent of people consider the measures to stop the coronavirus from spreading adequate. Only about 5 percent say they are exaggerated, while 13 percent would welcome even stricter steps, according to a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Denník N daily.

The pollster surveyed 1,015 respondents on March 25 and 26, 2020 through an online form. The form does not include the close to 20 percent of the population that has no internet connection (mostly elderly people aged 60 years and older).

30. Mar 2020 at 13:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff