Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Online warm notes to hearten people’s pandemic-restricted lives

The Love Bank’s free service hopes to bring people closer.

The first edition of Marína was published in 1846.The first edition of Marína was published in 1846. (Source: Love Bank)

The unparalleled Love Bank, set in the romantic town of Banská Štiavnica, has decided to give people around the world the possibility to enjoy their loved ones with peerless online notes in social distancing times.

Listen to the podcastForget Romeo and Juliet. A Slovak Verona recounts a real-life love story Read more 

The project, which has been titled “Warmhearted Words”, launches on March 30 on the occasion of the 200th anniversary since the birth of Slovak poet Andrej Sládkovič. He authored the world’s longest love poem, Marína.

“We decided to provide this service free of charge so that everyone can contribute with their bit regarding having more love in the world in these difficult times,” said the Love Bank co-founder Igor Brossmann.

The uniqueness of the project relies on a theme font used in e-mails, which reproduces Sládkovič’s handwriting.

Marína kept Sládkovič’s poem

There are not many people whose handwriting turned into a font. Sládkovič has thus joined Leonardo da Vinci, Einstein and David Bowie, to name a few, whose handwriting is already digitalised.

“Sládkovič’s handwriting is of note and beautiful, but to create a font from it was hard,” typographer Vojtech Ruman claimed.

Related articleThis is the most romantic place to go in 2020 Read more 

The handwritten poem Marína was carefully taken care of by Sládkovič’s muse, Marína Pischlová, of whom the literary work talks of and is dedicated to. She kept it in her house where she lived, and where the Love Bank is today housed.

Slovaks' lot outlined by Sládkovič

The poem mentions love 169 times. Marta Fülöpová from Comenius University in Bratislava claimed that Sládkovič’s work has a clear message: “The lot of Slovaks is to love.”

The Love Bank, which promotes Marína’s message, is an interactive exhibition. Like many other cultural institutions in Slovakia, it currently remains closed due to COVID-19. However, it did not stop the institution from spreading love.

“We sought how we at the Love Bank can help people overcome this hard time,” said Katarína Javorská, who came up with the idea.

The Warm-hearted Words (Pekné slová) homepage is available only in Slovak, but instructions can be understood easily. The Warm-hearted Words (Pekné slová) homepage is available only in Slovak, but instructions can be understood easily. (Source: Love Bank)

Aside from the anniversary of Sládkovič’s birthday, Slovakia will mark the 200th anniversary of Marína Pischlová this year.

31. Mar 2020 at 14:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Coronavirus measures work. Very few severe cases in Slovakia so far

Experts expect the peak in early July, but fewer infections than originally expected. Measures will need to last for more weeks, they say.

People waiting in front of the garden shop in Košice.

Data on sick people published, containing exact streets, age and gender

Though the data is unavailable for now, it should be accessible to the public later.

A map of patients positively diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The coronavirus disease may peak in mid-July in Slovakia (news digest)

Farmers ask people not to promenade on fields, while a furniture producer lays off most staff. Read the overview of news from March 30.

New measures came in force on March 30, resulting in people waiting in queues in front of several shops.

Coronavirus aid to help businesses catch their breath

Slovakia's government has finally started dealing with the economy.

Last week brought more measures aimed at pensioners but also opening of selected shops.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)